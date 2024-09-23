Hello, my darling DeJamz readers! Did you miss me? I have missed being away from this platform I abuse as a void for my stream-of-consciousness rambling. Over the summer, I spent most of my very long commutes into the office getting back into emo and pop punk music. During these hour-long car rides blasting classics like My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy though, I realized something: alternative music just sounds better with a little bit of female rage behind it. As such, I spent the past few months perfecting my rotation of femme alt artists and am proud to present my findings to you all. There is nothing quite like the injustices of the patriarchy to spark a killer guitar riff and some badass lyrics.

Femme Alternative DeJamz Riot by Daisy Grenade Remember how I said I got back into obsessively listening to Fall Out Boy this summer? As I happily journeyed down that musical rabbit hole, I discovered the power punk duo Daisy Grenade. The pair of bubble grunge princesses were mentored by Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz who also helped produce their first two EPs. “Riot” is one of those songs you listen to when you’re smudging your eyeliner in the morning to get just the right amount of indie sleaze aesthetic. don’t SAVE ME by Willow One of my most controversial opinions is that Willow Smith is the only nepo baby that is actually criminally underrated. Is she the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith? Yes. Do her parents get way too much media attention? Most definitely. Does Willow still deserve far more accolades and laurels for her sheer musical talent? You bet she does. Her entire 2021 album “lately I feel EVERYTHING” is one of the greatest contemporary examples of alternative music with features like Avril Lavinge and Travis Barker. Watch her Tiny Desk Concert if you think I’m wrong. BODIES by Forest Forest is a newer artist, but her experience doesn’t impede on her ability to create some absolute bangers. The nugaze alt-rock artist is based out of Los Angeles and Chicago, and I’m itching for the day I can see her live. “BODIES” is a haunting rock song that feels like the musical equivalent of a smoky back alley behind a gross dive bar. I’m not quite sure how to articulate what I mean by that, so listen to it yourself and let me know if that makes sense. Spiral City by CARR Bringing the energy back into the world of this femme alternative playlist is CARR’s dizzying “Spiral City.” There’s nothing vocally crazy in this song, making it very easy to awkwardly sing-scream in the car when the mood strikes. Not that I speak from experience or anything… What the lyrics lack in depth, the sick bass line in the back makes up for in vibes. It also helps that it's a snappy and efficient 2:30 song that will instantly raise your adrenaline and get you ready for war. Or corporate America. Whichever battle you’re hyping yourself up for listening to this song. Star Crossed Lover by Hannah Grae This is where we veer slightly into more pop punk territory. Nevertheless, Hannah Grae’s aggressive and accusatory lyrics make up for any pop influences that could discount it from the alternative genre for the purposes of this DeJamz. “Star Crossed Lover” is a perfect song to rage out to next time you feel wronged by a man. The bridge alone is killer and enough to prove her place here, but Grae’s song “It Could’ve Been You” also shows off her musical talent if you’re not convinced.

