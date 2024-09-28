BREAKING: D2L error causes fall quarter courses to disappear from dashboard

Desire2Learn, the learning management system utilized by DePaul University began experiencing an error, on Friday evening, that has caused fall quarter courses and all assignments and notifications associated with them to disappear from students’ course dashboards.

Serving as the primary platform for students to access course information and class assignments, D2L’s system error has left students without a way to access their coursework..

A system notification on D2L’s homepage currently reads “An error occurred with our 7pm feed which has resulted in courses disappearing from the My Courses Widget. D2L staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as we can and will update this space when the issue has been resolved.”

It’s unclear at this time the extent of the system error, or when a resolution is expected.

This is an ongoing story.

