At VP debate, Vance attempts softer stance on abortion; Walz pushes him on election denial

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in New York City for the only scheduled vice presidential debate. The 90-minute event was moderated by CBS hosts Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan and covered topics ranging from the impact of climate change of Hurricane Helene to drug trafficking.

Early on in the debate, Walz expressed his support for abortion rights and noted that Vance and his running mate, Donald Trump, have repeatedly applauded the repeal of Roe v. Wade and called for the issue of abortion rights to be “left up to the states.”

During the debate, however, Vance revealed his own reservations about his party’s stance on abortion, saying that the Republican party needs to do a better job of “earning the American people’s trust back on this issue.”

“There’s so much we can do, just on the public policy front to give women more options,” Vance said.

Vance also advocated for an increase in funding for programs designed to support expectant parents and new families, a theoretical policy that Walz also supports but said had not been addressed by the Trump-Vance campaign.

The debate was generally respectful, with the candidates even admitting that they agreed with each other on some issues. They shook hands before and after the debate, and their wives both came on stage after the debate.

However, late in the debate, Walz asked Vance whether he believed Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Vance declined to answer and instead discussed censorship.

“That is a damning non-answer,” Walz said.

After Brennan fact-checked the candidates concerning the immigration status of Haitian migrants, Vance continued to speak, saying that since the moderators fact-checked him against the rules, he felt it “important to say what’s going on.”

He continued to speak, referencing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection app, also called CBP One, which he claimed aids non-citizens living in the United States in gaining citizenship.

The mobile application was launched by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to serve as a single portal to direct users to the CBP services they need. The app was launched on Oct. 28, 2020, during the Trump administration.

Moderators attempted to move on from the discussion of immigration, with one of the moderators responding, “Thank you, Senator, for describing the legal process.”

Vance’s microphone was cut off, at which point the debate moved forward.

CBS News had previously stated that it would be up to the candidates to fact-check each other.

Malia Bowers, a political science lecturer at DePaul, emphasized the importance of the debate for Vance, who has only held public office since January 2023.

“This is a relatively young and clearly ambitious politician that I’m confident wants a career long after Trump is done,” Bowers said, adding that Vance attempted to “keep his boss happy while also raising his own stock for his own sake.”

Bowers also added that the reception and influence of the debate among voters remains tough to predict.

The initial results of a CBS News poll of debate watchers was that Vance narrowly won the debate with 42% believing Vance won, 41% believing Walz won, and 17% of viewers who thought it was tied.

