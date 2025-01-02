DePaul men’s basketball falls to UConn on New Year’s Day, Enright shines

DePaul lost to UConn 81-68 in a New Year’s Day Matinee, reaching 35 consecutive Big East regular season games without a win.

DePaul got off to a slow start in the first half only scoring 22 points — their fewest in the first half this season. Even though it was a season low, head coach Chris Holtmann did not take issue with the quality of shots DePaul took.

“We had really clean three’s that we missed, ” Holtmann said. “We had too many turnovers in transition, but we had multiple shots around the rim and multiple threes that we just missed. I didn’t take huge issue with our shot selection.”

DePaul then had a resurgence in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 46-38.

DePaul redshirt junior guard Conor Enright hit a three that inserted a much needed shot of adrenaline into the Wintrust Arena crowd halfway in the second half. The Blue Demons cut the deficit to nine points with 7:58 to play. However, that was the closest DePaul would come in the second half.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley was impressed with Enright’s play. Enright had 18 points and nine assists in 37 minutes.

“How can you not be a fan of (Conor) Enright?” Hurley said. “That guy is like Tim Tebow at point guard.”

Enirght also drew his 16th charge of the season. Enright leads the team by a wide margin with guard Jacob Meyer in second place with two.

“I recruited him like he was a five star transfer point guard,” Holtmann said. “I just felt like he was going to be critical for what we’re trying to build here. He’s a good player. I don’t want to dismiss that by any stretch, but it’s more than that. It’s how he competes and how he plays.”

Enright was a bright spot in a game that has routinely been a rout. This game between the two schools was the closest game since March 5, 2022, where DePaul lost by seven points. UConn has beaten DePaul in 19 consecutive games.

Even though DePaul falls to 0-3 in conference games, they set a season high in attendance with 6,496 — a sign that DePaul is trending in the right direction.

“I was just really surprised and impressed by the atmosphere,” Hurley said. “During the anthem, looking around and seeing like a legitimate college crowd, I thought it was just what it’s going to look like in the future with this program under Chris Holtmann.”

DePaul was without starting forward David Skogman for a second consecutive game, as he is dealing with a right leg injury.

Holtmann still does not have any more clarity on Skogman’s timetable to return. Skogman was also weaning a boot on his right foot that went higher to his calf. Prior to the Loyola game on Dec. 28, Skogman was spotted in a boot just covering his foot and ankle.

“The boot right now is more of a precaution than anything,” Holtmann said.

Holtmann said that Skogman, however, has been able to participate in some activities and says that they should have more clarity on his timetable “by any moment.”

DePaul has a quick turnaround as they travel to Villanova on Saturday for a 11 a.m. tip-off with TV coverage on FS1.

