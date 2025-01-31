DePaul women’s tennis team emphasizes team unity and growth after home opener win

At professional tennis matches, audience members often hold their applause and cheers as they watch players grunt, scamper and hit lengthy rallies. Fans at DePaul women’s tennis home opener on Saturday, Jan. 25, were decidedly more rowdy as they and the players filled the air with supportive chants and celebrations. The Blue Demons went on to beat University of Illinois Chicago Flames (UIC) 4-1 at the XS Tennis Village on Chicago’s South Side for their first triumph of the season.

DePaul went 17-8 in the 2024 dual season, their most wins in seven years. Graduate student Emily Casati, senior Greta Carbone and junior Eleanor Nobbs each accrued double-digit singles points to help the Blue Demons attain a No. 2 seed at the Big East conference tournament.

DePaul defeated Villanova 4-1 in the quarterfinals and swept St. John’s in the semifinals before falling 4-2 to No. 1 Xavier in the title match. The team has not captured a Big East championship since 2019, one of four conference titles it secured from 2014-2019.

“The biggest goal, I think, out of everything, is to get that title after so many years,” junior Hannah Smith said. “But ultimately, the goal isn’t so much the outcome for us. It’s more to enjoy every moment and have fun.”

DePaul’s successful home opener was sandwiched between road losses to Notre Dame and Northwestern — two NCAA tournament teams last season.

Of the 17 remaining Blue Demon opponents this season, Xavier is the only team that made last year’s NCAA tournament. Junior Eva Goncharov maintains a focused, competitive outlook.

“I think that we have a great schedule ahead of us. Every match is going to be a battle,” Goncharov said. “Treating every match like the last one, the biggest one, will make us improve mentally.”

DePaul head coach Marisa Arce believes consistency beyond the court will be just as crucial for her team.

“Making the right decisions every day, whether it’s for our recovery, our nutrition, our sleep, our hydration … all of that is going to add up and show in April,” Arce said.

At Saturday’s home win, the lively Blue Demons earned one point by winning two of three simultaneous doubles matches. Sophomore Sasha Stula and freshman Eleanor Cochran, who comprised the third doubles pair, cruised to a half-hour 6-1 win.

DePaul’s No. 1 doubles team – Smith and Goncharov – alternated games until a precise Goncharov backhand and UIC fault gave the home team a 4-2 advantage. They won the set three games later, as Nobbs and sophomore Roberta Sechi’s match went unfinished with the point secured.

Smith accumulated a 22-9 doubles record across the previous two dual seasons with Carbone. She had not played an official match next to Goncharov until this month but said mixing partners is “a good challenge.”

“The personality traits in the game style that both Greta and Eva play are very similar,” Smith said. “I think we all have the same goals, the same culture, the same values.”

Goncharov, who went 5-3 beside Nobbs in 2024 dual play, agreed.

“Both players are just super fun to play with,” Goncharov said. “Both are so aggressive on the baseline and at the net. The only thing that changed for me is now I play on the outside, so I play backhand, but I’ve improved on hitting inside-out forehands.”

Six best-of-three singles matches — all worth a point — ensued after a short-lived break. No. 2 Nobbs increased the DePaul lead with a 6-2, 6-2 result against Edit Cosmo.

Stula wrapped up her successful day by beating No. 3 Camille Belberka 6-4, 6-3.

“It’s our first home match, and I was really nervous about it,” Stula said. “But I think I was able to overcome my fear and have as much fun as possible. The most important thing that I try to focus on is to be positive and just be relaxed and play.”

Stula, who expects to perform “way better” than her 8-15 singles record throughout the 2023-24 season, emphasized her team’s camaraderie despite their different backgrounds.

“I think what we value the most is to communicate with each other as much as we can,” Stula said.

All eight Blue Demons on the roster are international players. Four hail from the United Kingdom including Smith, who also was DePaul’s No. 1 singles player against the Flames.

She clinched the first set over Mayu Ushio before the match went unfinished.

“Being around people that you want to be around all the time just makes you enjoy every moment, and that makes everything a lot easier,” Smith said.

No. 5 Dongke Liu earned a point for UIC by beating freshman Isabella Gibson 6-4, 6-1.

Goncharov dominated her first set 6-2 and clinched DePaul’s final victory with a comeback 6-4 set over No. 4 Marta Halbersztadt.

“I think if we show up with a good attitude, good energy … then we’ll keep getting better and have the most chance for success,” Arce said.

XS Tennis Village will host five consecutive DePaul matches in March — a benevolent stretch before the Big East tournament begins the following month.

The Blue Demons open conference play on the road against Georgetown tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. CST. They take on George Washington this Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CST.

