From ‘(A)nora’ to ‘Emilia Pére(Z)’: DePaul’s thoughts on the 2025 Oscars

“Anora”

Buried within Sean Baker’s “Anora” is the makings of a vibrant rom-com — one about two wildly different young people meeting over a lapdance and falling in love after Ivan pays Ani $15,000 to be his “very horny girlfriend” for a week. If you’re familiar with Sean Baker — who’s spent the majority of his career destigmatizing sex workers across unfiltered and exhilarating films such as “Tangerine” and “Red Rocket” — you know there was never a chance these characters would fall susceptible to an inauthentic story. Instead, this bad-tempered Brooklyn class comedy seduces from a premise that dances closer to “Uncut Gems” than it ever does to “Pretty Woman.” A splenetically hilarious two-hour ride before reality inevitably crashes down in the film’s shattering final scene, “Anora” may have little to do with romance, but it has almost everything to do with the heartaches of the working class — an experience Hollywood so often ignores.

Mikey Madison’s colossal lead performance allows her to hide in plain sight — perhaps even especially — when she isn’t wearing anything to help disguise herself. Her naked body evolving into a veiled reality, explored by her and Ivan within the same fantasy, yet from vastly different perspectives. Baker never shames Anora for her self-deception, nor does he impose sweeping judgements on the emotional tolls of sex work. “Anora” is a film that reminds us that who we are always runs a distant second to who we might become. And as we watch Madison secure her Oscar as she breaks down in Yuri Borisov’s arms in the final act, it becomes clear that promise will continue to grow emptier with each passing day.

“Anora” captures your heart, lets you laugh endlessly, and then it guts you, but it never loses sight of the truth. The film is deserving of every flower (and Best Picture win) it is evident to receive come Oscar night.