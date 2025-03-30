Summer ed header
Five DePaul women’s basketball players enter the transfer portal

Nick Palazzolo, Men’s Basketball Beat WriterMarch 30, 2025
Laura Vázquez David
Taylor Johnson-Matthews looks for a pass on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul finished their season with an overall record of 13-19.

DePaul women’s basketball has had five players enter the transfer portal since it opened on March 25. 

With the news that head coach Doug Bruno is stepping down, DePaul players have 30 days starting March 29, to enter the transfer portal per NCAA Rules. 

A head coaching change at a school triggers a 30-day window for student-athletes to enter the NCAA transfer portal regardless of when the transfer window opens or closes. 

DePaul guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews has entered the transfer portal, her representative Lauren Fulenwider of FreeGame Management told Talia Goodman of On3Sports.

Johnson-Matthews started 28 of 29 games for the Blue Demons. She averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.4 minutes per game in her only year at DePaul. 

Johnson-Matthews started her journey at Wright State University before transferring to Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi. With Johnson-Matthews putting her name in the portal, she is looking for a fourth school in four years. 

Charlece Ohiaeri celebrates with Ellery Minch against St. John’s on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Wintrust Arena. This was DePaul’s last home game of the 2024-25 season. (Quentin Blais)

Freshman guard Angelina Smith is also transferring, a source with knowledge of the situation told The DePaulia.  

Smith played in 24 games and started seven in her freshman campaign. Smith averaged 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She is from Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Sophomore guard Grace Carstensen has also entered the transfer portal. Carstensen’s portal entry was first reported by Skim Milkey of Burner Ball on X.

Carstensen played in 15 games this past season. She suffered a lower leg injury versus Marquette on Dec. 29 and did not return this season. Carstensen averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this past season. She set a career high in points with 15 against Michigan State on Dec. 8. 

Redshirt sophomore Haley Walker announced on social media March 26 that she will be entering the portal.

Walker obtained a medical redshirt after tearing her ACL causing her to miss the 2022-23 season. Walker has played in 44 games the last two seasons. She averaged 1.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. 

DePaul guard/forward Charlece Ohiaeri is also portaling, BTN Scouting has reported. Ohiaeri played in 48 games in her two seasons at DePaul. She originally committed to TCU out of high school, but then signed with DePaul in May 2023 after a coaching change at TCU. 

DePaul will also lose graduate forward Jorie Allen this offseason after she exhausted her collegiate eligibility. So DePaul is set to lose six total players already this offseason. There could be more players who plan to enter their name in the portal in the coming weeks once a new head coach is hired. 

Any player who enters the transfer portal can withdraw their name at any time, and return to their previous school providing there is a roster spot available. However, per NCAA rules, the school is no longer required to honor their scholarship or roster spot.

