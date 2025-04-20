DePaul lands Pittsburgh guard as roster takes shape

DePaul has secured another commitment as the 2025-26 roster begins to take shape. Per Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting, University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) transfer Amsal Delalic has committed to DePaul.

Delalic played his freshman season at Pitt, where he played in 21 games and started two. He averaged 13.4 minutes per game. Delalic shot 35.3% from three, and 52.3% of his shot attempts were from behind the arc.

Delalic is listed at 6’8 and 210 lbs, and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Delalic is from Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was a top 30 European prospect before coming to the US to play at Pitt.

Before joining Pitt, Delalic played professionally with Borac Nektar in the Bosnia Division I and ABA League Second Division from 2021-24. During the 2023-24 season, he scored 483 points while shooting 40% from three-point range. He also had 25 out of 35 games where he scored double-figures that season. Delalic averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Delalic’s father, Amir, played professionally for over 20 years in seven different countries.

He joins guards RJ Smith and Brandon Maclin, forwards Kaleb Banks and Jeremy Lorenz as new players joining the Blue Demons from the transfer portal.

DePauls current roster sits at 14 players for the 2025-26 season.

