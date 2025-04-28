‘Digital Divide to a Digital Debate’: Tech’s place in the classroom

Technology usage is at an all-time high in classrooms today. The technological dependence we’ve found ourselves in has changed the course of classrooms and our everyday life.

The question of whether technology belongs in classrooms has been both a trending topic and a current debate. The presence of technology in classrooms at first raised questions, but is now also starting to raise concerns.

Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago has recently elected to encourage and support schools in banning cellphones in the classroom, along with technologies that have become a daily fixture in others lives: tablets, smart watches, laptops, gaming devices and even smart glasses.

At first, technology usage in classrooms was put through a line of questioning. Despite it advancing classrooms, it was also possible it would derail students as well as the education system.

The concern now is that it may be doing more harm than good for students, and the question is if it is genuinely enhancing learning outcomes or simply making it so that there are none.

Though this conversation and potential ban does not directly apply to DePaul, there are still policies present around technology use within the university upheld by some professors. There are professors who have rules surrounding technology in classrooms, and there are students who have differing thoughts on the role of technology within the classroom.

Stephanie Howell is a longtime communication professor at DePaul University with her own policies and rules surrounding the presence of phone usage and technology within her classrooms.

“I don’t want students not to have access to their phones while they are taking classes,” Howell said. “The classes I teach tend to be classes that are rooted in dialogue and are performance-based.”

Howell provided thoughts on the question of whether technology is helping students’ education or causing them to be more distracted.

“To have productive dialogue with others, students need to be present and active listeners. To be able to give feedback on performances, students need to be present to give productive feedback,” Howell said.

Howell also spoke to how technology can at times cause students to be distracted or not participate in classroom discussions, as well as in the classroom in general.

“Cell phones can hinder students being present — whether it is the owner of the cell phone or students sitting around the owner of the cell phone, or in one of my performance-based classes, can be a distraction to the performer,” Howell said.

Howell opted for compassion and understanding with technology in relation to students, while remaining firm in the idea that students should extract themselves from the classroom in the event their phone usage would be prolonged.

Howell spoke about how in the event of a student whose first language isn’t English, phone usage can be a means of a translation device in her classrooms.

“I understand if students look at their phone for a time check or as a means of grounding themselves, if needed. I always give students the option of taking their phones to the hallway to send a text message or take a phone call — just don’t do it in the classroom.”

Daniel Bashara, professor in the College of Communication, maintained an accepting and supportive perspective on the matter, while remaining firm in the absence of phones in classrooms.

“I’m fine with laptops in the classroom, or rather, I accept that they’re necessary for many reasons,” Bashara said. “I think that phones have zero place in the classroom and that they are pure distractions. This of course doesn’t apply to students with special needs.” Bashara said technology may simultaneously be a distraction and a helper to students in academic environments.

“I can’t see any reason to have a phone out of one’s bag in the classroom, and it’s distracting not just to the student using the phone but to me as well, as I’m trying to teach and connect with my students,” Bashara said. My syllabus policy is ‘they don’t belong here, so please don’t use them.’”

Bashara said technology has the capability of taking energy out of the room, while also signaling students to work and connect with one another. Bashara spoke to the importance of students being generous and present with one another, as a firm believer in keeping a good and connected energy in the classroom.

“Every time a student disappears into their phone, a bit of the energy in the room fizzles out and that person has just turned their backs on everyone else in the room. And I just think that sucks,” Bashara said.

Students at DePaul University also have their own perspectives and opinions on technology’s place in the classroom, especially phones.

Treiston Collins, a public relations and advertising major, offered possible solutions for educators coming to terms with technology’s presence in the classroom.

“I think the solution is maybe a phone pocket,” Collins said. Back in high school we had these and if the teacher wanted us to use our phone, they would have us grab them. It also allows the students to seek their phones in case of emergencies.”

Collins remarked on the importance and benefits of technology in classrooms in regard to the aspects of learning it fosters in students’ best interests.

“I think banning technology is not the way to fixing classrooms,” Collins said. “I think technology has come to play a very important role in not only doing assignments, but for research and development as well.”

Related Stories: