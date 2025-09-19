DePaul men’s basketball lands Fabián Flores Moreno, a 7-2 center from Spain

Fabián Flores, a 7-2 center from Murica, Spain has committed to the Blue Demons as a redshirt.

Flores, 20, played for UCAM Murcia in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket this year. In six games, he averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Flores was tied for 43rd in rebounds per game with 4.8 per game and fourth in blocks per game with 2.2 per game in the Fiba U20 EuroBasket.

Flores had previously been in contact with The University of Florida.

According to WeAreDePaul.com, Flores will be a redshirt and sit out the 2025-26 season.

While the roster completion deadline passed during the summer, it was announced in June that Amsal Delalić — who transferred from Pitt in the spring — will miss the 2025-26 season. He tore his ACL during an open gym before the start of summer workouts.

With the House settlement implementation in effect, Flores is able to play with the Blue Demons because Delalić got injured after the roster deadline and before their first game of the season.

