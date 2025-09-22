Mayor Johnson signs executive order aiming to protect free speech rights for Chicagoans

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order declaring the “right to protest” following a “troubling use of force” by federal law enforcement at a protest outside of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement site last Sunday.

Signed on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the order is an addition to the Mayor’s Protecting Chicago Initiative that says the Chicago Police Department (CPD) will continue to defend citizen’s first amendment rights even against the federal government, all while prioritizing public safety.

“Today, we proclaim that all residents and visitors can peacefully assemble, petition their government, and speak freely in our city,” Johnson said in a statement. “This executive action is about being proactive so that we are prepared for any possible large-scale demonstration in response to the increasingly reckless federal government.”

According to the executive order, CPD will work with protest organizers to create a “mutually acceptable alternative plan” in the event that federal law enforcement disrupts lawful protests in the city. The backup plan that community members and CPD work on will safeguard public safety, protect First Amendment rights, and align with reasonable time, place and manner policy.

Johnson credited CPD Supt. Larry Snelling with aiding in maintaining peaceful protests by creating partnerships with local community activists.

In his statement, Johnson referenced last year’s Democratic National Convention as an example

of how CPD was able to handle protests without the help of the federal government, “proving local leadership is best equipped to both safeguard free expression and ensure public safety.”



