hYp3r 0nL1n3 DeJamz ^_^

There’s a stigma attached to the cultural idea of becoming a rapper. You’re likely imagining a schlubby guy in his late 20s to early 30s who really wants to affect a “street” lifestyle despite being from Naperville, has no actual talent at rapping and is probably a really bad boyfriend. Don’t get me wrong — those guys exist.

But I think it’s a discredit to the genre to discount all the raw, abrasive talent that often goes unrecognized by the mainstream, especially artists which have found an audience through online avenues. Anyone can post anything, which means you get a much more raw experience of musical experimentation.

"killswitch" by htmljones This peppy beat from the “evil rapper sent to destroy the west” reminds me of the Shawn Wasabi beats I listened to in middle school. Not in a way which sounds like a retread of that ground either. Rapping is a skill and htmljones has it, utilizing her pitch-shifted vocals to blend with the hyperdigital production without hiding behind them. “booboo2” by Yaeji, Aaliyah’s Interlude, underscores As a longtime fan of underscores (read: I discovered her last year), this was how I discovered the work of New York producer Yaeji. This remix of Yaeji’s original track “booboo” is a departure in form for both her and underscores, both artists mainly operating as producers and DJs with pop stylings or moody indie music, now moving into the realm of rap. Aaliyah’s Interlude is certainly more of a rapper, the Tiktok-star turned rapper providing a solid backbone of a bar for this beat, but the other two certainly don’t slouch with their offerings. “MUSICA DE ASCENSOR” by SWAGGERBOYZ Described by critics as “s---post-modernism,” the teenage Argentine duo of Stiffy and AgusFortnite2008 that make up SWAGGERBOYZ are nothing if not intentionally provocative. Adopting the political stance of extreme ageism (Stiffy is 19 and AgusFortnite2008 is 17), proclaiming that if a 30 year old heard their music “he would kill himself,” the boys’ style can be a little overwhelming. From verses about getting their MILFs mistaken for their mothers to a sample in which a man wants to legalize heroin, their vulgarity can be read as immaturity. It is that, undoubtedly, but there’s also something pure to this expression of youth culture, an appeal to dadaism that seeks to use the tools of the establishment to destroy any credibility the establishment has. “21 intro (a)” by heartstopmiami A member of internet rap collective PlanetZero, the Atlanta-based rapper (she’s from Miami originally, hence the name) fuses hip-hop and internet culture into trap beats with a real sadness behind them. There isn’t anyone who sounds like her, occupying a unique presence as she utilizes it to tell her stories of lost love without it coming off as irony-poisoned. The album cover is a photo of heartstopmiami superimposed over the image of Frodo looking back wistfully at Sam from “The Lord of the Rings.” This recontextualizes the moment from the film as one of being too far gone with a lover to reconcile.

