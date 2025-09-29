hYp3r 0nL1n3 DeJamz ^_^

There’s a stigma attached to the cultural idea of becoming a rapper. You’re likely imagining a schlubby guy in his late 20s to early 30s who really wants to affect a “street” lifestyle despite being from Naperville, has no actual talent at rapping and is probably a really bad boyfriend. Don’t get me wrong — those guys exist.
But I think it’s a discredit to the genre to discount all the raw, abrasive talent that often goes unrecognized by the mainstream, especially artists which have found an audience through online avenues. Anyone can post anything, which means you get a much more raw experience of musical experimentation.
