First of the year DeJamz

Whether you’re a freshman taking your first steps on the Quad or a returning any-other-grade walking back onto campus, The DePaulia would like to extend a warm welcome to fall quarter. Specifically, we here at the Arts and Life desk would like to offer you a few songs that helped us through these first few months of college.

It’s pretty hard to get me to like purely optimistic pop. There has to be some layer of darkness underneath on a track for me to go along with a piece of music. Jesse Ware is an exception. Her voice is immaculate, and that sweeping orchestra lifts me off my feet every time I listen. The imagery (“the heart of the city is on fire”) is so visceral that I can’t help but feel caught up in the passion of life itself. Is that a little dramatic? Sure, but I like being a little delusional sometimes. It’s the key to a happy life! - April

"Remember Where You Are" by Jessie Ware

Listening to “I'm Like a Bird” reminds me of a photo of Nicole Kidman (allegedly) leaving her attorney's office in 2001, right after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized. Needless to say, the song makes me feel free. Whenever things go my way, and on occasion they might, I can't resist listening to Furtado's song to help soak in the joy, as it's the kind of song you play after getting a fresh haircut you love, acing a challenging exam or even celebrating the relief of being done with one you might have failed. The song is uplifting, light and a fabulous time for all four minutes and three seconds. - Lindsay

It doesn’t matter if you’re beginning your college career or ending it — you are entering into a new world every day you cross the threshold of your home. “Prologue” reminds me of that. The lively percussion along with the saxophone freestyling in the back always inspires me to keep moving forward. It’s infused with energy without being overbearing. It’s like a good cup of coffee (or more accurately a Celsius). The repeated lyric of “We’re still here” provides a consistency of a person across time while recognizing the change within that identity. I think that’s beautiful. - April

As summer transitions into fall and the air turns crisp, there’s no better time to listen to “Scott Street” while strolling through the residential streets of Lincoln Park, taking in the scenery. It prompts you to reminisce on the bittersweetness of the past without fail. But as the instrumental part cues in, it will undoubtedly fill you with excitement for what’s to come. As someone who has never gotten over anything in their life, “Scott Street” will hurt and yet heal, and in the end when it's time for the credits to roll, it will leave you not wanting to be a stranger. - Lindsay

Related Stories:

Support Student Journalism!

The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.

We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.