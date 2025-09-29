‘We need to stand up for each other’: Latine community unites to celebrate Pilsen/Little Village Day

The aroma of spices used to marinate the grilled meat filled the air outside the National Museum of Mexican Art as staff in a taco truck prepared for a day ahead.

The museum’s parking lot was converted into a marketplace for local artists to set up their shops for Pilsen/Little Village Day on Sunday, Sept. 21. There was also an area for people to display their lowrider collector vehicles. A DJ played Latine tunes, as well as Chicago house and freestyle.

Organized by the Chicago Humanities Festival for National Hispanic Heritage Month, the event gathered communities to celebrate the museum’s exhibits and to visit local vendors. It began with guided tours, both inside the museum and around the neighborhood.

“Every time we come to Chicago, and we have time, we always come to this museum,” said Izzy Villalobos, who traveled from Indianapolis with other lowrider enthusiasts for the celebration. His brother, Daniel Villalobos, added, “The Day of the Dead (exhibit) definitely is one of the best.”

The brothers also shared that the museum’s textile exhibit hit close to home because their grandmother had an embroidery business in Yucatán, México.

The Pilsen and Little Village neighborhoods are both home to vibrant art, from street art to galleries. The neighborhoods remain home to a large percentage of Chicago’s Mexican community, with over 70% of the neighborhood identifying as Hispanic, despite facing gentrification.

Some vendors said the recent increase in federal immigration detentions in Chicago affected attendance at Pilsen/Little Village Day and other cultural celebrations.

“As you can see in this event, there’s not a lot of people walking around like before,” said Evelyn Medina, a vendor who owns Las Crafty Anties. “We’re taking a hit in our business because the community feels fear to come out and support us.”

Items for sale in her tent included crocheted purses, beaded accessories and quartz stones shaped into jewelry. Inspired by Mexican culture, Medina creates these pieces by hand with the help of her parents.

Many of her pieces reflect her personal beliefs, such as watermelon hoop earrings to show support for the Palestinian people and monarch butterfly designs to represent migration.

“In times like this, it’s our moment to speak up (about) the injustice, not only for our community, but in general, in humanity, as humans,” Medina said. “We need to stand up for each other.”

Medina said she is involved in helping the community and recently incorporated whistles for “La Migra” (ICE) watch in her neighborhood. She also has hosted a lotería night; lotería is a Mexican game similar to bingo.

The event also featured guest speakers Cheech Marin, Estevan Oriol, David De Baca and Jesse Valenciana. Each of these artists participated in panel discussions about how their creativity and others celebrate resilience in Latine communities.

Marin is most recognized for his work as a Hollywood actor, but he has worked with the museum in the past to bring Chicano Visions to life. His advocacy for Chicano art helped pave its way into exhibits across the United States.

Oriol’s work revolves around capturing cultural visuals, specifically in Los Angeles’ Hispanic community. His work was recognized during the event for its innovativeness within the Chicano community.

De Baca is the curator of Teen Angel’s Magazine Beyond The Streets. This publication focuses on celebrating “mark makers and rule breakers, the agitators and instigators.” Chicago Humanities admires the resilience that De Baca’s art illuminates.

Valenciana uses his culinary skills to create a novel approach toward Méxican cuisine. Much of his art revolves around bringing street and comfort foods together for people to enjoy.

Declan Urbaniak, who traveled with the Villalobos brothers from Indianapolis, said they still admired how events like these can bring the community together, even in “dark times.”

“I think that’s really important that other people also kind of try to indulge themselves in the community in a way that (they) can really connect with it,” Urbaniak said.

