Ellen Ochoa lifts off on her fifth space flight, this time in Barbie form

Ellen Ochoa recalled a view that has stuck with her for decades. While on the dark side of Earth waiting for sunrise on Space Shuttle Atlantis, an aurora borealis glowed against the backdrop of space. Ochoa had just undocked from the International Space Station.

Looking down at the view, she reflected on the almost 1,000 hours she spent in space throughout her career. In that first hour, she became the first Hispanic woman to leave Earth’s atmosphere.

“I just felt really, really lucky to have been part of all of that,” Ochoa said.

Decades after her first flight and becoming the first Hispanic woman to lead the Johnson Space Center, Ochoa continues to inspire others with the release of her own doll.

On Sept. 15, 2025, the Barbie went live on the Mattel Creations website in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It was just a huge honor for them to then consider me,” she said. “I think it’s a way to really reach out, particularly to young girls, to just get them to think about the whole range of things that they might do with their lives.”

Barbie has depicted women in over 200 careers since the release of the first doll in 1959.

“I was actually a little surprised to learn that almost 40 of them have been STEM careers, science, technology, engineering or math, including other ones related to space exploration,” Ochoa said.

The doll, designed by Carlyle Nuera, features Ochoa in the orange launch and entry suit she wore on her first space flight for the STS-56 mission in 1993.

Ochoa sent Mattel high resolution photos of the various patches that were on the suit, which are now replicated on the outfit. The doll comes with detachable boots, gloves and a helmet.

“It was a really great partnership, you know, they would work closely with me and really cared about those details,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa recognizes the importance of having diverse representation in STEM fields, as she too found herself looking up to others in the early stages of her career.

While Ochoa was getting her Ph.D in electrical engineering at Stanford University, Sally Ride, astronaut and physicist, became the first American woman in space.

“Before it just seemed like people who were astronauts were just absolutely nothing like me, right? And it just didn’t really enter my head,” Ochoa said. “It really was important for me to see her, to see the other earlier women astronauts.”

Viviana Bahena, a University of Illinois Chicago sophomore, feels that Ochoa’s achievements also represent all Hispanic women who are typically overlooked.

“It reminds me that my background isn’t a limitation; rather, it is part of what makes my journey meaningful,” Bahena said.

In 2019, Ochoa was awarded the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s Medallion of Excellence for her contributions to the Hispanic community. A few years later, former president Joe Biden presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As Ochoa made her mark as a scientist, innovator and leader, she said there were always those who doubted her because of her cultural background and gender.

“I ran into people who were pretty darn sure somebody that looked like me really had no place there,” Ochoa said. “But I also always had people that supported me. So I was very fortunate in that way.”

Now, Ochoa hopes to be that support for others and strives to encourage young people to dream big.

Nathalia Cardenas, a College of DuPage junior, said that even just looking at Ochoa’s accomplishments is enough to inspire other Latinos to believe in themselves.

“All her achievements … truly show that anyone can achieve their dreams regardless of their ethnicity. She is such an important role model to young Hispanic women because of her efforts,” Cardenas said.

Ochoa emphasized the importance of taking advantage of opportunities and keeping an open mind while moving through education.

“Getting students, both girls and boys, Hispanic and non-Hispanic, just to think about setting high goals for themselves, to think about reaching for something that they may not have actually ever contemplated before is a goal,” she said.

Cardenas thinks the Ochoa Barbie does just that.

“I believe having a Barbie doll that represents these achievements will inspire many young Hispanic girls,” Cardenas said.

After breaking barriers in space, Ochoa’s mission is now down on Earth, inspiring future generations to reach for the stars.



