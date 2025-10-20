Dark academia Dejamz

October is typically the time of year when I re-enter my dark academia era, and there are a few moody folk rock songs that always hit that aesthetic just right. As I sink deeper into my pumpkin spice-scented hermit cave and my walk home from class grows darker and colder, these are the best acoustic tunes to set the mood and justify my tweed trousers and turtleneck sweaters.
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.