Dark academia Dejamz

October is typically the time of year when I re-enter my dark academia era, and there are a few moody folk rock songs that always hit that aesthetic just right. As I sink deeper into my pumpkin spice-scented hermit cave and my walk home from class grows darker and colder, these are the best acoustic tunes to set the mood and justify my tweed trousers and turtleneck sweaters.

One of the deeper tracks from “Wasteland, Baby!” gives the slow, weary experience of slogging through a chilly, rain-soaked walk in the woods the background music it deserves. Though the foxgloves suggest springtime, Hozier’s rich vocals and steady guitar always haunt my autumnal mood in the best way.

This might actually be the hardest indie/folk/acoustic song of all time. Kagen takes being a broody and tortured romantic to a Biblical level. Between mentions of sin, God and the Devil lurks Americana-esque stomps and claps with a strident guitar melody. Kagen’s distinctive vocal roughness is perfect for a dark academic from Texas.

“God Needs the Devil” by Jonah Kagen

This one speaks for itself. If you haven’t heard “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” soundtrack staple that makes everyone daydream about an autumn in the Pacific Northwest spent pining after a lost vampire lover, you’re definitely falling behind on your dark academia required listening. Whether you can tolerate “Twilight” or not, “Roslyn” is a masterpiece in and of itself.

River Whyless makes a perfect lyrical reference to the “wine-dark sea” of The Iliad and Odyssey. Any allusion to this Homeric epithet awakens my inner classics student and throws me straight back into the world of “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt and my chronic struggle with Latin classes in high school and undergrad.

