Parting is such sweet sorrow DeJamz

As I write this, my time at The DePaulia is barreling toward its conclusion. This newsroom and these 16 pages, once 28, have defined my experience at DePaul. I’m deeply grateful to be leaving on my own terms and still able to say that this has been the most influential part of my college years. I can say now, and hope to still say years from now, that I would not be the journalist, or hell, the person I am today without three and a half very long years at the paper.

I’ve met my closest friends through reporting, writing, designing hundreds of pages and simply bearing the weight of the news. I am forever indebted to these relationships and to the incredible amount of skill I’ve gained since my first story with the support of DePaul’s journalism program and my very best friends. But on to the jams. I dedicate each of these to one year spent in the dingy basement of 1 E. Jackson Blvd.

Freshman Year — “Change” by Big Thief Probably one of the most consequential years of my life. Which sounds obvious — who doesn’t become an entirely different person after moving away from home, meeting new people and, in the case of many DePaul students, discovering the majesty of Chicago for the first time? My first story for The DePaulia was covering a rally headlined by Kamala Harris, long before anyone imagined she’d be a presidential nominee a few years later. I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, but nothing compared to the feeling of seeing my name in print for the first time. That year felt like learning how to move through change without missing a beat. Sophomore Year — “Tropic Morning News” by The National Sophomore year was a scramble — the kind that fills every corner of your head until you can’t tell what’s urgent and what’s just loud. “Tropic Morning News” played through most of that year: jittery, anxious, full of motion that never quite resolves. If that doesn’t describe sophomore year, I don’t know what does. That spring, our team of reporters busted our asses for 17 straight days covering the protest encampment on DePaul’s campus. It was a journalism bootcamp you can only get through by doing:long hours, minimal pay and fighting every second for accuracy. The song’s refrain, “I was suffering more than I let on,” feels apt for that stretch. I learned more than I can express, but damn, it was rough. And in the most masochistic way possible, it confirmed how much I need to be a journalist. Junior Year — “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac Landslide might be the best song ever written. It feels like everything that came to fruition junior year. I started the year reporting at the DNC — one of the craziest experiences of my life — and by February, I was having some of the most fun I’ve ever had. Long hours in Advanced Reporting were followed by laughing to tears at Irish Eyes in Lincoln Park. It all ended with the internship I’d looked up to for years. The bridge — “Even children get older, and I’m getting older too” — resonated by then. Somehow, I had become the journalism student I once looked up to, working where I’d only dreamed of being. Senior Year — “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver Senior year has felt like coming up for air. After three years underground — literally, in the basement at 1 E. Jackson Blvd. — I finally looked around and realized how far I’d climbed. Editing my last stories and passing on what I’ve done for years feels bittersweet. But it’s time to go. Splitting my time between The DePaulia, where I got my footing, and Block Club Chicago, the realization of all my professional dreams, I’ve been able to appreciate the view. It’s scary to move on, but at the end of the day, this paper, and journalism, has shaped me.

