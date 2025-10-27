The First AI Slop Movie: ‘Dracula’ CIFF Review

A movie has been released written entirely by generative AI … kind of. The newly-released Romanian film, “Dracula” (2025) follows a fictional director assigned to write an adaptation of “Dracula” (1891) using two generative AI websites. The result is exactly what you think it would be. Abhorrent. In nearly three hours of run time, the AI system generates 14 anthological stories, most not even relating to the title character. All of those stories present little to no message, moral, or worthwhile qualities — exactly the point the film is trying to make. An admittedly genius way of approaching its one core idea. AI should never write a movie. Ever. I love gothic horror. I studied abroad specifically for gothic horror. If a movie was going to bastardize one of my favorite fictional characters and miss the point of the material it was adapting, I would have wanted it to go all the way, and then some. “Dracula” ‘25 does exactly that.

Related Stories: