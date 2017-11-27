Early season tournaments like the loaded PK80 Invitational in Portland, Ore. provide a barometer for college basketball teams on how they measure up against the best competition in the country.

The PK80 Invitational also gave college basketball fans an introduction to perhaps the most enthusiastic walk-on in all of Division I hoops.

While Pantelis Xidias shined on the sidelines, the Blue Demons used a tough slate in the PK80 Victory Bracket to test themselves against what head coach David Leitao called, “the who’s who of college basketball.”

During Thanksgiving week, the DePaul men’s basketball team bolted to Portland, Ore. to compete in the victory bracket of the PK80 Invitational tournament that also included Michigan State, Oregon, Portland, Arkansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Connecticut.

In the tournament, DePaul continued its slog of a nonconference schedule with a 73-51 loss against Michigan State University, an 89-79 overtime loss against the University of Oregon, and a commanding 82-69 win against the University of Portland to finish 1-2 at the PK80 Invitational tournament.

While most of the country was chowing down on turkey and then taking the next few days to recover from their food hangovers, DePaul basketball was busy learning a lot about itself at the PK80 Invitational tournament.

Looks Can Be Deceiving

A 1-2 record last week in Portland, Ore. wasn’t aesthetically pleasing.

But does the record tell the whole story?

The Blue Demons found themselves tied at 31 at halftime with No. 3 Michigan State on the opening day of the PK80 Invitational last Thursday. Yes, the Spartans didn’t have preseason All-American selection Mile Bridges available for this game (sprained ankle), but they still had a future NBA lottery pick in Jaren Jackson Jr. and a talented roster laden with experience at their disposal.

On the second day of the tournament last Friday, the Blue Demons took Oregon to overtime before turnovers reared their ugly head and ultimately led to a double-digit defeat for DePaul

In a 82-69 win against Portland on Sunday evening, DePaul channeled all the positives from those two defeats into a complete, 40-minute effort that led to their best win of the season.

The Blue Demons have now started the season 2-4, but were competitive in long stretches in all the games they lost. Through six games, the Blue Demons look far more talented than in past seasons. Now the program needs to learn how to finish off and win games if they want their record to become representative of the talent on the team.

Magic Maric

DePaul’s 6-foot-11-inch graduate transfer from Northern Illinois University, Marin Maric, played his best basketball of the season at the PK80 Invitational tournament this past week. Maric averaged 15.7 points and seven rebounds in three games and recorded his first double-double in a DePaul uniform (19 points and 13 rebounds) in the game yesterday against the University of Portland.

Maric didn’t get off to a good start this season. In DePaul’s first two games, he scored a combined 11 points on 3-for-13 from the field (23 percent shooting) and grabbed just eight rebounds in those two games. Against the University of Illinois on Nov. 17, he recorded 12 points but only played for 21 minutes because he fouled out.

But he flipped the script at the PK80 Invitational. Particularly encouraging from Maric was his 3-point shooting against Portland. He was 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in that game, representing the first time he’s drained a 3-point field goal this season. If Maric can consistently hit this shot in conjunction with power forward Tre’Darius McCallum who has shot it from 3-point range at a 47.6 percent clip this season, that’d do wonders for DePaul’s floor spacing and would theoretically help the Blue Demons generate better looks in half-court sets.

Productivity from long range from the big men would also help because the 3-point shooting from the backcourt has been spotty this season. Eli Cain (14.3 percent), Max Strus (35.7 percent), Devin Gage (20 percent), Justin Roberts (36.4 percent), Brandon Cyrus (11.1 percent), and Austin Grandstaff (0 percent) have contributed to DePaul’s 30 percent shooting as a team from 3-point land this season (puts them at 300th in the nation out of 351 Division I programs).

If Maric can pick up some of that 3-point shooting slack from the center position, that’s good news for the Blue Demons.

Sharing is Caring

Basketball becomes a simpler game when a team shares the ball on offense.

DePaul found that out on Sunday against Portland. The Blue Demons had 22 assists on 32 made field goals, an eye-opening improvement for a team that averaged 9.6 assists per game through its first five games of the season with a season-high total of 13 against lowly Delaware State in a blowout win on Nov. 13. Strus (three), Cain (four), Brandon Cyrus (three), and Justin Roberts (five) all exceeded or tied their season high single-game total in assists.

Even after the Portland game, DePaul averages 11.7 assists per game on the season which is tied for 297th in the country. Perhaps correcting this starts with the point guards. Starting point guard Gage and backup point guard Roberts have averaged 2.8 and 1.8 assists per game respectively this season.

The Blue Demons season presses on this Saturday at Wintrust Arena against Youngstown State University. The game starts at 1 p.m.