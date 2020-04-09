Pay for student workers, hourly employees to extend until June 30

Student and hourly workers employed by DePaul will continue to be paid through June 30 or until their previously agreed-upon contracts end — whichever comes first — according to a press release.

The university cited no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic as their reason for extending the pay guidelines.

“DePaul has been guided through these times by the promise to take care of our community as best we can,” said DePaul President A. Gabriel Esteban, Ph.D. “This decision is a reflection of that.”

Workers were originally to be paid the difference between hours worked and employees’ regularly scheduled hours through May 1. The university will reevaluate the situation as the final pay date approaches, the release said.

The university was clear, though, that it cannot afford to maintain this deal between itself and workers forever, regardless of how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.

“While DePaul is not in a financial position to continue this arrangement indefinitely, the university is doing what it can for employees during these unexpected circumstances,” said Jeff Bethke, DePaul’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.