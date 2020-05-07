‘Stranger Things’ star will speak at DePaul’s virtual commencement ceremonies

Joe Keery, a star in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and a 2014 DePaul theatre alum, will participate in June’s virtual commencement ceremonies, the university announced in an email Thursday morning.

Each school and college will hold virtual ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on June 13. Each graduate will have a personalized slide and the ceremonies will be available for graduate and their families and friends to view and share, according to university announcements.

Graduates will be able to participate in any in-person ceremony the university will hold once it is safe to do so.

Before he landed the role of Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things,” Keery performed in several DePaul plays and musicals, including “Spring Awakening,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Scavengers.”