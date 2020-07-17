DePaul’s Department of Finance and Real Estate names new chair following merger

Following the administrative merge of DePaul’s Department of Finance and Real Estate, Thomas Berry was appointed as the new department chair, effective July 1. Berry previously worked as an associate dean of students and faculty success in the Driehaus College of Business.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected for this position and follow the history of great leadership in both departments,” Berry said.

Thomas Donley, interim dean for the Driehaus College of Business, appointed Berry for the new position. Berry was one of three nominees considered for the position.

“Misty and I interviewed all three and also reviewed feedback on their candidacies that was gathered through an anonymous survey of finance and real estate faculty, staff and affiliated advisory board members conducted in May,” Donley said in a statement.”These factors and Tom’s demonstrated leadership in advancing the strategic priorities of our college led to his choice.” Donley said in a statement

Previously, Finance and Real Estate were two separate departments under the Driehaus College of Business. The new combined Department of Finance and Real Estate brings multiple advantages for faculty and students. With the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) five-year review for reaccreditation coming up in the fall, the merge allows for departments to meet their standards such as a smaller class size.

“A larger, combined unit also strengthens the potential for course size and credit hour growth, which are necessary for the college to hire future faculty members to teach in these disciplines,” Donley said in a statement. “For students, the merger will provide more opportunities for cross-disciplinary study.”