DePaul appoints Sherri Sidler as executive vice president

DePaul’s Board of Trustees has appointed Sherri Sidler as executive vice president, according to a press release. The appointment comes the same day as the board elected Salma Ghanem as university provost.

Sidler was previously a member of the university’s financial team, , serving as the interim executive vice president since Jan. 1.

“Sherri is a respected leader and natural collaborator. Her wise counsel these past several months has been invaluable,” DePaul President A. Gabriel Esteban said. “After conducting a national search, it is clear Sherri’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of our university make her well equipped to lead DePaul’s financial and daily operations in support of our Catholic, Vincentian and urban mission.”

Previously, Jeff Bethke was the executive vice president and chief financial officer. He retired from the position in December of 2020 to start an “operational/financial consultancy aimed at higher education clients undertaking transformational change,” according to a Newsline article.

According to DePaul’s 2018 990 report, Bethke was one of the highest paid university employees. In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, his estimated total compensation was $509,614.

In her position as the executive vice president, Sidler works as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the university. Her responsibilities consist of strategic capital, financial planning, facility and real estate management, treasury services, information services, human resources and risk management, according to Newsline.

Sidler has been at DePaul since 2006 and worked as the assistant vice president for finance and assistant controller. She became the controller in 2014. A university controller is typically responsible for preparing financial reports, formulating budgets and analyzing costs. They typically consult with upper level administrators and report to the Board of Trustees. Sidler became the vice president for finance in 2019.

She is also a co-chair of the university’s Strategic Resource Allocation Committee and has served on multiple university-wide committees including the Strategic Planning Task Force.

As executive vice president, Sidler will sit on the DePaul’s Joint Council, along with the university’s deans; DeWayne Peevy, athletic director; Scott Paeth, Faculty Council president; Provost Salma Ghanem; and President Esteban.

The Joint Council meets monthly and consists of the executives, deans, vice presidents, presidents of the Faculty and Staff councils and the Student Government Association.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue collaborating with our exceptional staff to strengthen DePaul’s financial outlook and operations,” Sidler said. “Together, we will ensure DePaul fulfills its Catholic, Vincentian mission for many future generations.”