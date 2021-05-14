DePaul to offer free Covid-19 testing to students, faculty and staff

New signage of pandemic protocols are seen throughout DePaul’s campus life.

On May 14, DePaul announced they will hold free Covid-19 testing sites at the student center in Lincoln Park, available to all faculty, staff and students.

According to Newsline, mouth swab testing will regularly take place on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

DePaul will hold the testing sites in conjunction with SHIELD IL, a screening testing program. Faculty, students and staff will need to make an appointment in order to receive a Covid-19 saliva test.

The university will continue to provide mail-in nasal swab test kits as a free option for DePaul community members. The mail-in kits are contracted with LabCorp to provide testing services for those experiencing symptoms, have been exposed to someone who tested positive or have difficulties finding an accessible testing site.

DePaul’s recent announcement to provide in-person Covid-19 tests follows other universities statewide, including the University of Chicago, Columbia Chicago and Loyola. Like DePaul, Loyola also partners with SHIELD IL to provide on-campus testing.

In February 2021, the university announced plans to implement a surveillance Covid-19 testing process, offering a limited number of students the opportunity to receive tests. The program was a trial for the recently initiated full-scale testing program.

Students, faculty and staff must fill out the DePaul Covid test waiver form before their scheduled appointment. Individuals must also bring their DePaul I.D. with them and can expect their results within 12 to 24 hours.

“Always keep in mind that testing is only one part of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the announcement reads. “Please continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.”