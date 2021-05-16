St. Vincent’s DeJamz

When I first began writing for The DePaulia as a freshman, I was eager not only to gain some valuable experience, but hopefully make friends with the editorial staff; when I started working as an editor my sophomore year, I wanted more than anything for my older, more experienced co-workers to think I was both good at my job and a cool person to hang around.

Lacey Latch, then serving as the paper’s Arts & Life Editor, was someone I had previously only communicated with over email (she originally thought I was an international student due to my last name). As I spent more time with her in those endless weekends in The DePaulia’s office — going to McDonald’s every other day, trading off jokes and self-deprecating stories, and being utterly befuddled by the 2020 Iowa caucus — she grew into one of my favorite people I’ve met while in college, and a true friend.

This week’s issue marks Lacey’s last time in The DePaulia’s office before she and her beloved dog Deuces head off to Arizona, to begin what will undoubtedly be an amazing career in journalism. Seeing as I took over writing DeJamz from Lacey, I could not think of a more fitting way to express my gratitude to someone who has offered so much guidance, humor, support and authenticity over the years.

“Drummer Boy” — Justin Bieber & Busta Rhymes

I should’ve known from the minute I met Lacey that she could perfectly rap the verses to this update of the classic Christmas song. In what can only be described as a deep cut, “Drummer Boy” is an incredibly bizarre interpretation of one of the more boring Christmas songs, but I can’t help but like it in spite of myself.

“kiss kiss” — Machine Gun Kelly

Some of my favorite memories with Lacey involve commuting back from the office with her, taking her car down Lake Shore Drive while the sun sets. While we usually listen to WBEZ or other news radio, we often played Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 album “Tickets to my Downfall” during fall quarter. The second track off the album, “kiss kiss” has high energy and tempo made for perfect driving music and hopefully eased the sting of me being a habitual freeloader (thanks for all the rides!)

“She Wolf” — Shakira

The 2019-2020 school year genuinely feels like a blur — for obvious reasons — but my association with this song is clear as day. While all of the men on staff went to go record their podcast on men’s basketball, Lacey cranked this song as loud as her desktop computer could take and we all stopped working for three minutes and eight seconds. The look on our absent staff’s face was nothing short of priceless and it’s one of my favorite memories of being in The DePaulia’s office.

“Werewolf Bar Mitzvah” — 30 Rock

While writing a Halloween-themed DeJamz in 2018, Lacey began to play this song on Spotify in the office, one of the earliest instances of the two of us joking around. Having grown up watching “30 Rock,” I was beyond pleased that this classic was being included in an otherwise straightforward playlist. This song is a perfect representation of Lacey’s goofy sense of humor, and I’ll always think of her when I hear it.

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” — Randy Newman

I’m really sad to see Lacey go. While I am so excited for the amazing things she is going to do in her new role at The Arizona Republic, I can’t help but feel down that a friend I have gotten accustomed to seeing every weekend is moving away. But while new responsibilities, distance and the general unpredictable nature of life may complicate things, I am confident that Lacey is always going to be a part of my life. We are all so proud of you and cannot wait to see you soar!