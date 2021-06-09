Alexandra Murphy appointed as interim dean of College of Communication

Alexandra Murphy has been appointed interim dean of the College of Communication by Provost Salma Ghanem, DePaul announced on Wednesday.

“Lexa has served admirably as acting dean, during an exceptionally challenging time for the university,” Ghanem said via Newsline. “I’m grateful for her willingness to continue leading through this period of transition and know the college will be in good hands.”

Previously, Murphy was the acting dean of the college since 2018. Her appointment as interim dean starts July 1 and will continue for two years.

Murphy also held several leadership positions in the college, such as associate dean. She is also a professor of communication studies and has been with DePaul since 1998.

“Communication is about community, and I remain inspired by the incredible dedication and care our faculty, staff and students demonstrated this past year,” Murphy said via Newsline. “I’ve never been prouder to be part of the College of Communication. It’s an honor to continue leading the college during this time of transition.”

The search for a permanent dean for the College of Communication will occur in time for the 2023-2024 school year, according to Newsline.