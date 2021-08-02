Board of Trustees builds search committee for next president

The DePaul Board of Trustees is creating a search committee to find DePaul’s next president. President A. Gabriel Esteban announced on June 14 that he would be stepping down from his position in June 2022. The search committee will include trustees, faculty, staff and student representation, according to the Faculty Council.

Tenured faculty have until Aug. 13 to apply for the committee. Applicants are encouraged to send their name, rank, experience and qualifications to Chair of the Committee on Committees Greg Brewster.

A group of candidates will be recommended for Faculty Council approval at their Aug. 18 meeting. Despite what the Faculty Council may approve, DePaul’s Board of Trustees has the final say in search committee selections.

“Faculty who serve should be tenured, have at least five years of employment at the university, and demonstrate a record of extensive service within the university,” Faculty Council wrote in an email. “Experience as a member of a search committee or as a hiring manager is desirable. Members of the search committee should have a demonstrated commitment to the university’s mission, identity, and values. They will be expected to actively participate in the recruitment and vetting of candidates for the position of president.”

President Esteban began his time at DePaul in 2017, replacing Rev. Dennis H. Holtschneider. His time of just 5 years at DePaul makes him the shortest-reigning president since Rev. John J. Martin, who served from 1909 to 1910.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have discerned this is the time for me to shift my focus and energy to my personal and familial journey, and away from our shared institutional endeavors,” Esteban said in a statement in June. “Now may be the best time for my wife, Jo, and me to pursue some of our other dreams, which includes discovering different ways to serve others.”