Vinny fest celebrates Vincentian heritage on campus

Bubbles float in the air while students sign up for more information regarding campus activities.

The quad was full of life on Friday as students gathered to celebrate the Vincentian mission with fun, games, photos and food from different student organizations, offices and departments.Vinny

President Esteban and his wife, Jo, were in attendance at the carnival-style event, making their rounds at tables and even playing trivia games to win free Vinny t-shirts.

“It’s always nice to be out here,” President Esteban said. “We’re here for the students.”

Esteban said that he was glad that in-person activities and campus traditions could resume this year — his last as president.

“I implemented the Wintrust Welcome, the Midnight Breakfast,” he said. “It’s good to see some return. We did the tree lighting through the pandemic, but it’s nice to see students on campus.”

Like almost all other campus traditions, Vinny Fest was hosted online last year, which Sahar Din, a junior majoring in health sciences, said paled in comparison to the in-person thing.

“Last year, it was online due to Covid, which was fine, but this year we’re excited to be back,” said Din. “There’s a pretty good turnout and a lot of people seem excited to be here.”

The event is hosted ahead of St. Vincent’s feast day on Sept. 27, along with a slew of other activities aimed at increasing student participation in the Vincentian mission. It was hosted by the Division of Mission and Ministry (DMM), the DePaul Activities Board and the Student Government Association.

“I feel like there’s a misconception that you have to be Catholic to participate in the Mission, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Din said, a DMM employee. “We want to invite everyone.”

There were a diverse array of activities, ranging from golf with Phi Sigma Pi and button making with the Steans Center to Pin the Zucchetto on Vinny with Res Ed and a very popular wheel of fortune with the Career Center.

“I love it, and the weather is great,” said Minister Jené Ashley Colvin, the ministry coordinator for Christian/Interfaith Engagement and Sankofa Black Student Formation, which operates under the Division of Mission and Ministry and works to support and empower Black students.

The Sankofa table featured an eye-catching bubble machine and gave out affirmations and tea.

“I’m having the time of my life out here,” Colvin said.

President Esteban’s wife, Jo, was also in good spirits.

“We were even excited during the summer, when students started to trickle in on campus,” Jo said. “This is what college is all about.”

Even Dibs was excited to be out on the quad.: He gave it two thumbs up.