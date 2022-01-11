DePaul is planning to return to in-person classes next week

In person classes will resume Jan. 18, 2022; however, students will not have to show any proof of a negative Covid-19 test or require a booster shot

DePaul is still planning to return to in-person classes Jan. 18, a university spokesperson confirmed to The DePaulia Monday night.

The university will share an update with everyone later this week, per the spokesperson.

DePaul has been holding most classes online for the first two weeks of winter quarter. The university is not requiring anyone to show proof of a negative test when returning to campus, including students who live in residence halls.

Last week, The DePaulia reported that the university is having “on-going discussions” regarding requiring students, faculty and staff to get the booster shot. As of Monday night, DePaul is only “encouraging” community members to get the booster if they are eligible.

Northwestern and Loyola Chicago are two nearby universities who have already required the booster shot for all community members.

DePaul’s Student Government Association (SGA) passed a resolution on Thursday that asks the university to mandate the booster. The resolution calls on everyone to submit proof of them getting the shot by March 4.

Since the start of winter quarter, DePaul has reported 29 positive Covid-19 test results. DePaul is providing free, on-campus saliva-based Polymerase Chain Reaction tests.