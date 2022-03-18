DePaul to loosen mask requirements in classrooms and labs following second week of spring quarter

A mix of masked and unmasked students sit in the Schmitt Academic Center. With the new mandate, this space would be mask optional for everyone.

DePaul is planning to loosen mask requirements in classrooms and labs after the second week of spring quarter.

The university is requiring people to wear a mask in classrooms and labs during the first two weeks of the quarter — March 28 to April 10 — but it will become optional starting April 11, according to an email sent to the community on Friday.

“However, DePaul will remain a mask-friendly campus out of concern for fellow students and colleagues, and in the spirit of Take Care DePaul,” the email reads. “If you are joining a meeting or gathering and a participant asks you to wear a mask, please do so.”

Last month, DePaul announced that masks would be optional in all campus spaces besides classrooms and labs. In a couple of weeks, however, the university will give everyone the option to either wear a mask or not to wear one in those two settings.

The city of Chicago also got rid of its vaccine and mask mandates on Feb. 28.

DePaul is also not requiring anyone to submit proof of a negative test when spring quarter begins, but “strongly encourages” people to get tested following spring break travel, according to the email.

“On-campus testing hours for spring quarter are being finalized,” the email reads. “This testing is available to all DePaul faculty, staff and students. If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, please get tested.”

DePaul did require the community to get and submit proof of a booster shot. Students had to submit their proof by March 1 in order to sign up for spring quarter classes.

“If students do not submit proper vaccination or booster documentation, and do not receive approval for a religious or medical exemption, they will be unable to register for spring quarter courses,” DePaul’s email reads.