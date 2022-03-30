Largest donation in DePaul’s history to rename the College of Computing and Digital Media

Eugene Jarvis and his wife, Sasha Gerritson, have given DePaul University its largest donation in school history to benefit the College of Computing and Digital Media.

Jarvis is a notable arcade game designer, who was also named the first game designer in residence at CDM in 2008. Gerritson, a DePaul trustee and music school alumnus, teaches musical theatre and opera at Northeastern Illinois University.

The donation’s precise amount was undisclosed, as per the donors’ wishes. DePaul’s previous largest donation was $30 million from philanthropist Richard Driehaus in 2012 for the university’s College of Commerce.

According to a DePaul press release, the CDM college will be renamed the Eugene P. Jarvis College of Computing and Digital Media in honor of the gift. The funds will go towards an endowed scholarship and a research collaboration with the Ruff Institute of Global Homelessness.

The gift will also establish the Jarvis Student Center for Innovation and Collaboration, a space designed to “connect students with industry professionals, creators and experts-in-residence,” per DePaul’s press release.

According to David Miller, dean of DePaul’s CDM college, the Jarvis Student Center for Innovation and Collaboration will be located in the concourse of the DePaul Center at 1 E. Jackson Blvd. Miller says that the space is nearly 10,000 square feet, and hopes that it will attract students and encourage innovative collaboration.

“Hopefully, the Jarvis Center will be brimming with students, but they’ll also be spilling out into the surrounding space,” Miller told The DePaulia. “It’ll just be a place where people want to be. Bringing people together and having those opportunities to meet, discuss and collaborate is what this space is about.”

Gerritson explained how thrilled she was that the donation will go towards students willing to make an impact, which is why a portion will go towards research at the Ruff Institute of Global Homelessness.

“Another hope of Eugene’s, and I share this, is that this type of work can serve to break down silos in higher education, not just at DePaul, but in all places,” she told The DePaulia. “It isn’t just students studying the problems of housing insecurity. It is all students working together to try to make a difference in our world, because that is who we are as students at DePaul.”

Both the renaming of DePaul’s CDM college, as well as the opening of the Jarvis Student Center for Innovation and Collaboration, will take place on May 20.