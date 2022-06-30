Counseling Services rebrands, new services available starting July 1

DePaul’s University Counseling Services will rebrand as University Counseling and Psychological Services (UCAPS) starting July 1, according to an email from the director of UCAPS, Tow Yau.

UCAPS’s rebranding includes a new email and phone number for the DePaul community to contact.

“UCAPS offers a full range of confidential, clinical mental health services at no cost to DePaul students,” Yau’s email said. “[Students can] access our website at go.depaul.edu/ucaps and email the office at DePaulUCAPS@depaul.edu.”

Along with the rebrand, new services such as a hotline called “We Take Care @ DePaul” will become available July 1 at no cost to users. This hotline is accessible 24/7 at 773-325-CARE (2273).

“You will see promotional and marketing materials around campus with this program name,” the email said.

Yau sent the university-wide email was sent out on Tuesday morning. It details how to schedule in person or remote consultation appointments through the UCAPS website.

My Student Support Program, a 24/7 program from the 2021-2022 school year, will no longer be accessible for students starting tomorrow, July 1. The contract ended according to Yau.

UCAPS hired six staff members in the 2021-22 school year. Two more staff members will join in August, according to the email.

“We are excited to offer a full complement of confidential services to students on campus again, as well as maintain access to 24/7 mental health phone support services at no cost to [students],” the email said.