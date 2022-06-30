Counseling Services rebrands, new services available starting July 1

Nadia Hernandez, Print Managing Editor|June 30, 2022

People gather outside of the Student Center.

DePaul’s University Counseling Services will rebrand as University Counseling and Psychological Services (UCAPS) starting July 1, according to an email from the director of UCAPS, Tow Yau. 

UCAPS’s rebranding includes a new email and phone number for the DePaul community to contact. 

UCAPS offers a full range of confidential, clinical mental health services at no cost to DePaul students,” Yau’s email said. “[Students can] access our website at go.depaul.edu/ucaps and email the office at DePaulUCAPS@depaul.edu.”

Along with the rebrand, new services such as a hotline called “We Take Care @ DePaul” will become available July 1 at no cost to users. This hotline is accessible 24/7 at 773-325-CARE (2273).

“You will see promotional and marketing materials around campus with this program name,” the email said. 

Yau sent the university-wide email was sent out on Tuesday morning. It details how to schedule in person or remote consultation appointments through the UCAPS website. 

My Student Support Program, a 24/7 program from the 2021-2022 school year,  will no longer be accessible for students starting tomorrow, July 1. The contract ended according to Yau. 

UCAPS hired six staff members in the 2021-22 school year. Two more staff members will join in August, according to the email. 

“We are excited to offer a full complement of confidential services to students on campus again, as well as maintain access to 24/7 mental health phone support services at no cost to [students],” the email said.