Parking permit costs to increase, discounted rates offered by non-DePaul parking facilities

DePaul administration cited “rising operational costs and city tax expenses” as the reason for increased parking prices for the upcoming academic year.

Having a car on campus as a DePaul student just got more expensive.

Beginning July 1, students can purchase parking permits for DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus from parking services. Parking services do not control parking at the Loop Campus, , nearby parking facilities offer a reduced rate for DePaul students. The Demon Discounts website has a current list of parking facilities offering DePaul students discounts.

The cost of DePaul’s Student 24-hour Parking Permit will be increasing to $570 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to DePaul Newsline. This cost is increased by $75 from the 2021 to 2022 academic year’s cost of $495 for a 24-hour student parking permit.

A quarterly payment method is offered for only the 24-hour parking permits. DePaul uses this option as a long-term payment plan, reducing the cost to approximately $142.50 per quarter.

The 24-hour parking permit is not the only pass to increase in price.

“Due to rising operational costs and city tax expenses,” Newsline said. “ The university continues to work at keeping permits affordable while maintaining a viable parking operation.”

Reserved spaces in the parking garage below Sanctuary Hall are available on a first-come-first-serve basis for $870 this year, according to Newsline. Sanctuary spaces sold for $760 last academic year.

Evening and weekend permits in the Clifton garage are available for $155, according to Newsline. These spaces sold for $135 last year. This permit is valid for use in student surface parking lots and the Clifton garage Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. and all day on weekends.

There is limited parking space in the School of Music garage, so the permit for this garage is being offered for $450, according to Newsline. This permit sold for $390 last academic year. This permit allows access to the School of Music garage, as well as student surface parking lots. Parking in this garage is permitted from 7 a.m. to midnight every day. There is no overnight parking allowed in this garage.

Once the permits are sold, following the permit refund schedule dates found on the parking services website, there will be no refund to students not in need of a parking permit for the academic year.

While parking permit fees increased from last year, Newsline said the university will continue to offer the student 24-hour Clifton Deck Only permit to the first 150 student applicants at $450. This permit does not include parking access to Sheffield Deck or the student surface parking lots.

Students can purchase their parking permits online via Campus Connect, and all free student evening and weekend permits must be obtained through this online application, according to Newsline.

For students needing further information, they can either visit the parking service’s website or contact their office at (773) 325-7275.