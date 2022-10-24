200 students receive flu shots at DePaul sponsored clinic

Socorro Juarez (left), a SAGE clinic staff member, and Isasias Torres, a DePaul Student Health Clinic worker, distributed 200 vaccines to DePaul students in Lincoln Park Room 315. This was double the number of flu vaccines distributed last year.

DePaul hosted a flu vaccination clinic in the Lincoln Park Student Center in Room 315 on Oct. 19. Students were offered a free flu shot, regardless of their insurance status, as long as they registered for a timeslot. The workers estimate that over 200 students came for their shot at the drive.

DePaul partnered with Ascension SAGE Medical Group to put on the clinic. Ascension SAGE Medical group will host one more flu shot clinic and two Covid-19 booster clinics. The next flu clinic is Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Loop Campus in DePaul Center Room 8012. The Covid-19 booster clinics are on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Lincoln Park Student Center in Room 324 and on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the Loop Campus in DePaul Center Room 8012. Students can register for the clinics on DeHUB.

Kevin Kwiatkowski, one of the volunteers working the clinic who has worked in healthcare for 10 years, said even though registration is preferred for those wanting to get vaccinated, walk-ins are still welcome.

“This is the only college vaccine drive that I have participated in,” Kwiatkowski said.

Once a student arrives, Kwiatowski gives them paperwork to fill out with their medical information, takes the student’s temperature and gives them the flu shot. The process takes less than five minutes for each student.

Clinic volunteers efficiently moved each student through the clinic so everyone who wanted a shot could get one.

Socorro Juarez, a SAGE clinic staff member, estimated around 200 vaccines were distributed to DePaul students by 1 p.m. She said that is more than double the amount of flu vaccines that were distributed at last year’s clinic.

“We provide services that some students can not afford. Some have private insurance or no insurance at all, so making this affordable and accessible to everyone is very important,” Juarez said.

Isasias Torres, a DePaul Student Health Clinic worker, has worked in the healthcare field for 26 years and believes that these clinics are crucial.

“These drives are important because they promote good health and protection from the flu or other diseases as well,” Torres said.

The flu vaccine clinic is one of the many services that DePaul offers to promote health and wellness among students and staff. These programs have become more popular since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there are some anti-vaccine people at DePaul, the workers at SAGE clinic have noticed a shift in the number of people who are anti-vaccine over the years.

“I think Covid made people more likely to get their vaccines and stay healthy,” Juarez said. “I’ve noticed people asking to get any vaccine that they are due for when they come in which I think is a result of Covid and everyone trying to stay up to date on their shots.”

The global pandemic has made some people much more aware of public health. Torres hopes that this newfound awareness will help people get through what he predicts to be a rough flu season.

“I feel like people are less resistant to getting vaccinated due to the pandemic,” Torres said. “It has been reported that this flu season will be very severe. So far we’ve been seeing a lot of our patients at the clinic get vaccinated this flu season.”

The healthcare workers at the flu vaccine drive had some advice for DePaul students when it comes to getting vaccinated for the flu and other illnesses.

“It is a personal decision to get your shot, but if you are trying to prevent sickness, this is the first step,” Juarez said. “Especially if you have roommates or are in the dorms, it is a good idea to stay safe. It hurts a little, but in the long run it helps you avoid being sick for a week and missing out on schoolwork or activities.”

Torres encouraged students to come by the clinic throughout the rest of the clinic openings to ensure they are up to date on all their vaccinations.

“I would tell DePaul students to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and if you have any questions we are here to provide the answers,” Torres said.