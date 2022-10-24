DAB hosts student Halloween party

Students were able to get free donuts and candy at the Halloween party after checking into the event. After getting food, students could decorate room decor for their dorms.

To celebrate this Halloween season, the DePaul Activities Board (DAB) threw a Halloween Party on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Halloween party was held in the LPC Student Center atrium from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event included trick-or-treat bucket decoration, wood sign creation and sweet treats, via DAB.

Freshman Mallis Boonner and many other students were excited to kick off the Halloween season.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday, so I wanted to come out to celebrate,” Bonner said.

As a college event, the opportunity for free things always draws a crowd.

“I really just came out for the free stuff,” freshman Victoria Rueda said.

With the variety of events offered, there is something for everyone.

“I love events that get put on,” Bonner said. “I try to go to as many as I can, there’s always something I’ll enjoy, even if it’s just the fact that there’s free stuff.”

Following the fall kickoff, DAB wanted to put together an event to celebrate the Halloween season.

“I wanted something that was going to be interactive with the holiday season coming up,” DAB Signature Events Chair Carina Risiglione said. “I think we should do something that is still craft and that people can engage with, especially with trick or treating, and having food like sweets, of course, and then painting your own sign that I thought would be sweet for freshmen to put up on their dorms.”

The halloween sign decorations included stickers and markers for students to decorate while eating pumpkin loaf and donuts.

Students like international student Lu Heng, were even celebrating their first Halloween.

“I’ve never seen this kind of activity, or even Halloween, because in China we don’t have this kind of event,” Heng said. “I came to this event because I just wanted to see what was going on for Halloween. I want to be a part of the culture.”

The next Halloween event being held by DAB is “Harry Potter Halloween” being held on Oct. 25. More information about DAB events can be found via their Instagram @DAB_DePaul and all events are listed on DeHUB.