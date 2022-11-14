DAB announces FEST survey to student body

While the DePaul spring festival’s (FEST) headliner has yet to be announced by the DePaul Activities Board (DAB), the possibilities are nearly endless. On Thursday, DAB sent out the headliner survey, giving students 21 options to choose from.

The first FEST was held in 2019, and it is returning for the spring quarter, giving DePaul’s new president, President Rob Manuel, his first FEST experience.

“I’m excited to see everyone back together, especially after Blue Demon Welcome,” Manuel said. “I’m psyched to see who we bring and who students vote for, and especially the student turnout.”

Big Time Rush, Yung Gravy, Jaden Smith, Wallows and Flo Milli are among the potential headliners. Manuel wishes for one of these headliners to come to FEST.

“I would love to see Big Time Rush,” Manuel said.

Other students like junior Kate Holloway are also hoping for Big Time Rush to headline because they are very popular and give off a 2000s vibe.

“I am looking forward to seeing who will be playing this year as last year was a big success,” Holloway said.

Junior Emily Figueroa is hoping for more students to attend this year for a sense of community and excitement.

“The survey sent out potential artists like Jaden, WILLOW, and Flo Milli,” Figueroa said. “These are some of my favorite artists and being able to see them in a close venue like the quad would be an amazing experience.”

No date or location has been set, but FEST has been held at the quad in past years.

“I’m hoping to see more people attend this year,” Figueroa said. “I want FEST to feel like a big concert, so it would be ideal for all the DePaul community to attend. At concerts, you feed off of each other’s energy, and you can’t do that in a small crowd.”

Last year, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, DePaul hosted performances by bbno$ and 2 Chainz as part of an end-of-the-year celebration. FEST brings in artists for students to see perform at low-cost prices ranging from five to 10 dollars in the past few years.

With FEST becoming a DePaul tradition, students think adding more attractions could savor the end-of-the-year festival.

“A photo booth would fit perfectly in the quad and provide students with a tangible memory,” Figueroa said. “Students love Polaroid cameras, and it would be a step up from last year.”

While students await who the 2023 FEST headliner will be, students can fill out the survey on DeHub to vote for their favorite option.

“I am excited to enjoy FEST with students and hopefully enjoy some BTR [Big Time Rush],” Manuel said.