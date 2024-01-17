PHOTO GALLERY: The 2024 Iowa caucuses

The DePaulia attended the 2024 Iowa caucuses this year where former President Donald Trump secured a predicted victory to kickstart the election season. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 21% of the caucus votes, followed close behind by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 19%. The Iowa caucus began at 7 p.m. Central time where Iowa voters headed to one of 1,600 precincts across the state to cast their vote for the next Republican presidential nominee. Here’s the 2024 Iowa caucuses through our Chief Photographer’s lens.

The 2024 GOP presidential candidates at the Iowa caucuses.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley addresses supporters at her rally in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. Haley has seen a surge in support from young Republican voters in particular. Quentin Blais

Iowans supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis braved sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions to attend DeSantis’ Saturday rally in Davenport, Iowa. Quentin Blais

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a rally in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday. DeSantis polled in second among Iowans with 21% of the state’s Republican vote. Quentin Blais

First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis welcomes Iowa Republicans to a rally for her husband in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday. Mrs. DeSantis emphasized the importance of policy reform in education and in border states. Quentin Blais

A rally goer holds a sign in support of Nikki Haley at a rally in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. The weather cooled the campaign trail as each presidential candidate canceled events across the state in the days leading up to the caucus. Quentin Blais

House Representative Ralph Norman welcomes Nikki Haley supporters to her event in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. Norman emphasized border security in a short speech given before introducing others to the stage. Quentin Blais

Nikki Haley supporters pose for a selfie before a rally begins in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. The youth vote is one of Haley's biggest benefits, with many hoping it may be the factor that could lead her to victory in the presidential election. Quentin Blais













Iowa voters submit ballots during the caucuses to cast their vote for the next GOP presidential nominee.