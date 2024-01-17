PHOTO GALLERY: The 2024 Iowa caucuses

The DePaulia attended the 2024 Iowa caucuses this year where former President Donald Trump secured a predicted victory to kickstart the election season. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 21% of the caucus votes, followed close behind by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 19%. The Iowa caucus began at 7 p.m. Central time where Iowa voters headed to one of 1,600 precincts across the state to cast their vote for the next Republican presidential nominee. Here’s the 2024 Iowa caucuses through our Chief Photographer’s lens.
The 2024 GOP presidential candidates at the Iowa caucuses.
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley addresses supporters at her rally in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. Haley has seen a surge in support from young Republican voters in particular.
Iowans supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis braved sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions to attend DeSantis’ Saturday rally in Davenport, Iowa.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a rally in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday. DeSantis polled in second among Iowans with 21% of the state’s Republican vote.
First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis welcomes Iowa Republicans to a rally for her husband in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday. Mrs. DeSantis emphasized the importance of policy reform in education and in border states.
A rally goer holds a sign in support of Nikki Haley at a rally in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. The weather cooled the campaign trail as each presidential candidate canceled events across the state in the days leading up to the caucus.
House Representative Ralph Norman welcomes Nikki Haley supporters to her event in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. Norman emphasized border security in a short speech given before introducing others to the stage.
Nikki Haley supporters pose for a selfie before a rally begins in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024. The youth vote is one of Haley’s biggest benefits, with many hoping it may be the factor that could lead her to victory in the presidential election.
Iowa voters submit ballots during the caucuses to cast their vote for the next GOP presidential nominee.
Kurt Hancock announces caucus goers candidate choices for precinct 1 at the Republican caucus in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Donald Trump led in the polls, taking 51% of the overall vote in Iowa, with DeSantis and Haley in second and third with 21% and 19%.
Caucus goers wait for ballots to be tallied at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Mount Vernon residents were separated into two separate groups at the caucus which reflected the two precincts that divide the small town.
Florida house representative Sam Garrison speaks on behalf of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis during the Republican Caucus in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Attendees of the caucus were allowed three minutes to voice their support for the candidate of their choosing.
Caucus volunteers for Mount Vernon precinct 1 organize documents before tabulating votes in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. The entire process from start to finish took around an hour, with voting and discussion beginning at 7 p.m. and tallies being made soon after.
A voter waits to submit his ballot during the Iowa Republican Caucus in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Unlike the Democratic Caucus in Iowa, votes are made through secret ballots which are then publicly tallied.
Volunteers of Mount Vernon precinct 1 work to organize secret ballots before the total votes for each Republican presidential candidate are tallied in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. The small community of Mount Vernon is separated into two voting districts which conducted their caucus on opposite sides of the local high school’s auditorium.
Kyle and Gloria Telecky register caucus-goers to their respective precinct in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Voters braved frigid temperatures to cast a secret ballot among their community members for the candidates of their choice.
A table is covered with political brochures, stickers and yard signs in the entryway of the Republican Caucus in Mount Vernon, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024.