Photo Gallery: DePaul students walk out on the anniversary of October 7

As the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas’ led attacks on Israel arrived, DePaul’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter walked out of classes to honor the lives lost in Gaza throughout the past year and reiterated calls for DePaul to divest from Israel. Students gathered in the St. Vincent Circle’s, on DePaul’s Quad, at 2 p.m. A small group of counter-protesters observed from the outer gates of Vinny’s Circle as the rally began, while Students for Support for Israel continued hosting a memorial in the Student Center.

Chicago Police Department and DePaul security stand in the Quad of DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2024. They followed the Pro-Palestinian protestors for the duration of their demonstration. Jeremy Battle

Director of Public Safety Bob Wachowski talks with other administrators during the pro-Palestinian protest in St. Vincent’s Circle on Oct. 7, 2024. Chicago Police Department was also present on campus, with three officers observing from inside the circle and many others congregating outside the gates. Claire Tweedie

Pro-Palestinian protestors line the streets of DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2024. Their protest marks one year since the Oct. 7 attacks. Jeremy Battle

A pair of shoes and a stuffed animal left in St. Vincent’s Circle on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus by Pro-Palestinian protestors on Oct. 7, 2024. Shoes were left to honor the lost lives of young children in the Gaza Strip. Jeremy Battle

Police watch as Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate outside of the Student Center in DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2024. Their demonstration remained peaceful. Jeremy Battle Navigate Left Navigate Right







