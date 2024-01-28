Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Stubblefield out as men’s basketball coach, search for replacement underway

Tom Gorski, Men's Basketball Beat ReporterJanuary 28, 2024
Head+coach+Tony+Stubblefield+surveys+the+court+during+his+teams+loss+to+Creighton+on+senior+day%2C+March+4%2C+2023%2C+at+Wintrust+Arena%2C+in+Chicago%2C+Ill.
Patrick Sloan-Turner
Head coach Tony Stubblefield surveys the court during his team’s loss to Creighton on senior day, March 4, 2023, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Ill.

In a whirlwind of developments for DePaul Athletics in the past week, Vice President and Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy took center stage by announcing the dismissal of Tony Stubblefield from his position as head coach of the men’s basketball program. 

“When we made this hire [of Stubblefield], we did so intending to play basketball late into March,” Peevy said of the timing of his decision. “That goal hasn’t changed, and I am not backing down from that. After evaluating the current state of our men’s basketball program, I decided to make a change in the head coaching position.”

The university will immediately begin the process of a national search for the next head men’s basketball coach. Peevy is optimistic that the new resources at DePaul, like the recently introduced practice facility in Lincoln Park and the possibility of additional funding from the university, will enhance his search for the right coach for the program this time around.

“I will use every tool available, including the use of a search firm for certain aspects of things that I can’t do personally, but this is just a different go around because we’re not limited by Covid,” Peevy said. “We do actually have a campus that people can come on to. We can bring if we want to, candidates into Wintrust Arena. I have the opportunity to fly out and visit somebody that I couldn’t do three years ago, and I also have a full Board of Trustees and university support.”

Regarding what Peevy seeks in his next head coach, he remains open-minded and does not restrict himself to specific qualifications. This includes potential candidates from the NBA, current college head coaches with other programs or even assistants at various levels. The goal will be to find the best candidate that can lead DePaul back to the NCAA Tournament.

The process will be comprehensive and open-minded, but one factor that may play a role in the coaching search is the candidates’ connections to Chicago.

“That’s always a factor,” Peevy said of how much of an element Chicago ties will have in the process. “But it’s easy to be able to have some ties or have been able to recruit student-athletes from this area because there’s been so many. That can’t be the only thing, but it is a factor that can help or aid a coach in trying to get this done.”

The mid-season firing of Stubblefield was unexpected, particularly given that the last time DePaul took such a step was in 2010 with Jerry Wainwright, who was dismissed 15 games into his fifth season. Stubblefield, hired in 2021, on the other hand, was let go 18 games into his third season.

Senior guard Jalen Terry, who shares a close bond with Stubblefield from their time together at Oregon, was caught off guard by the unexpected mid-season change.

“First it was kind of shocking to me and we [the team] just got closer together and stuck together,” Terry said. “He’s a coach I had for about three years and he recruited me to Oregon. I guess you got to be ready for change.”

Only after the Jan. 17 Providence game, where the team endured a 100-62 loss in front of its home crowd, did Peevy entertain the idea of parting ways with Stubblefield. He carefully considered the decision, refraining from making a final call until Monday morning.

Once the decision was made official on Monday morning, Peevy appointed special assistant to the head coach, Matt Brady as the interim for the rest of the season. 

“For me, it was pretty simple because of the 12 years of head coaching experience that allowed the rest of the staff to be stable and stay in their same roles without a lot of change for our student-athletes,” Peevy said. “Bringing an outside person in was something I didn’t want to do.” 

Matt Brady gives orders during his first game as DePaul’s Interim Head Coach in a 73-86 loss to Marquette Jan. 24, at Wintrust Arena. Brady was named Interim Head Coach two days earlier. (Will Robson)

Brady’s familiarity with such situations stems from his experience as an assistant coach at Maryland during the 2021-22 season, whereas head coach Mark Turgeon resigned mid-season. Despite not being named as interim coach at the time, Brady’s previous experience in navigating such situations facilitated a seamless transition for Peevy.

The former James Madison and Marist head coach is not giving much thought to the potential impact on his career in his role as interim head coach. His primary goal and focus will be on supporting the student-athletes and helping them navigate through the season.

“This has got to be about the student-athletes,” Brady said. “How are we going to make these guys enjoy the process? We want them to love what happens in the next eight months, so the administration can retain some of these guys, it’s just the nature of the business. I want these players to love playing basketball at DePaul.”

Interim Head Coach Matt Brady huddles with DePaul players Elijah Fisher (center) and Jalen Terry (right) during a game against Marquette Jan. 24, at Wintrust Arena. Terry, a senior, scored a season-high 22 points in his first collegiate game not coached by Tony Stubblefield. (Will Robson)

While the school is still in the early stages of its hiring process, the plan is to find its next men’s basketball coach by April 1.

“Hopefully we have an opportunity to get this done by the end of March,” Peevy said. “Then I can go to Arizona with my new coach and be on every show while we’re watching the NCAA Tournament.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
FILE— Head coach Tony Stubblefield hangs his head after the team suffered a 90-76 loss to UConn on Jan. 31, 2023, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Ill.
BREAKING: Tony Stubblefield out as DePaul men’s basketball head coach
DePaul sophomore Elijah Fisher goes up for a layup Wednesday, Jan. 17 against Providence, at Wintrust Arena. Fisher finished with 19 points.
Men’s basketball’s defensive struggles continue with another blowout loss at home
Connor Koy, DePaul sophomore, sinks a halfcourt shot at the DePaul Mens Basketball game against Creighton on Jan. 9, at Wintrust Arena.
Moneyball: DePaul student makes $10,000 half-court shot
Senior forward DaSean Nelson drives to the rim in DePauls loss to Creighton Jan. 9, at Wintrust Arena. Nelson finished with 12 points.
COLUMN - Lack of progression under Stubblefield: Is it time for a coaching change?
DePaul players Elijah Fisher, DaSean Nelson, Jeremiah Oden and Caleb Murphy huddle during a game against South Dakota, Nov. 14, at Wintrust Arena.
DePaul’s early season struggles continue after losses to Northern Illinois and Iowa State
DePaul forward Jeremiah Oden drives to the baseline in DePauls matchup against South Dakota Wednesday, November 14, at Wintrust Arena.
DePaul notches first victory of the season, defeats South Dakota 72-60
More in Men's Sports
DePauls starting five huddle before their home opener against Purdue Fort Wayne on November 7, 2023 at Wintrust Arena.
DePaul faces first 0-2 start in 17 years after losses to Purdue Fort Wayne and Long Beach State
Sophomore guard Elijah Fisher drives to the basket in a exhibition game against North Park Thursday, November 2 at Wintrust Arena.
Five-star recruit Elijah Fisher aims to bring Blue Demons back to former glory
Kenwood Academy (IL) standout Chris Riddle dribbles a basketball during a DePaul photoshoot he posted on his Instagram Oct. 15.
DePaul basketball lands Chicago native Chris Riddle
Brock Ash, senior and captain of the DePaul club hockey team, awaits play at a Sept. 29 home game in Chicago versus Davenport. Ash has played an important role in securing the team’s first regional qualification in nearly 15 years.
Stepping up: Brock Ash's unwavering leadership in DePaul hockey
What Messi’s arrival could mean for Soldier Field, Chicago Fire
What Messi’s arrival could mean for Soldier Field, Chicago Fire
Sophomore standout Mark Aguirre, left, and DePaul coach Ray Meyer are seen during practice in Chicago, Jan. 14, 1980. DePaul was rated No. One in the Associated Press college basketball poll Monday.
DePaul basketball legend Mark Aguirre returns as special assistant to Peevy
More in Showcase
Treatment Not Trauma: Brandon Johnsons mental health plans
Treatment Not Trauma: Brandon Johnson's mental health plans
The clay piece Liberation by Konno Tomoko sits in its case on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Art Institute in Chicago. This piece explores a traditionally feminine subject, a flower, and interprets it through a non-traditional lens.
‘Radical Clay’ exhibition showcases innovative creations by 40 female Japanese ceramicists
TikTok trends are bad for feminism: ‘Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls’ contribute to ‘Girl Bossing’ over-consumption
TikTok trends are bad for feminism: ‘Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls’ contribute to ‘Girl Bossing’ over-consumption
An elderly man warms his hands by the fire he created across the street from a homeless encampment under a major interstate freeway Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Chicago. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice.
Below-zero temperatures raise concern for Chicago’s unhoused
Dry January isnt impossible, youre just a college student
Dry January isn't impossible, you're just a college student
Beat the cold with these Chicago and home-based activities
Beat the cold with these Chicago and home-based activities

The DePaulia

The Student News Site of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *