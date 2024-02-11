Advertisement
DePaul’s Black Student Union marks 56 years with glamorous gala

Xadarri Nevels, Contributing WriterFebruary 11, 2024
The+Vice+President+of+the+Black+Student+Union+Safia+Poindexter%2C+left%2C+and+Mya+Wraggs%2C+the+president%2C+pose+for+a+portrait+in+front+of+white+board+filled+with+inspiring+messages+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024.
Jeremy Battle
The Vice President of the Black Student Union Safia Poindexter, left, and Mya Wraggs, the president, pose for a portrait in front of white board filled with inspiring messages on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

DePaul’s Black Student Union is gearing up to celebrate its 56th year with a gala that they hope is unforgettable on Feb. 16th. Established in 1968 as a force for advocacy and a haven for Black students, the BSU has grown into a community support network at universities and colleges across the country.

 “The mission of the Black Student Union is to provide a safe space for Black students to connect and support each other,” DePaul chapter president Mya Wraggs said.

Sofia Poindexter, an active sophomore member and vice president of the BSU, emphasizes the importance of belonging for Blacks on and off campus.

Thanks to DePaul’s allocation of a $5,000 budget, the BSU’s gala promises a night filled with glamor, elegance and celebration. 

“DePaul was very helpful as a sponsor of our event. We just had to fill out a form and submit it at least a month in advance,” Poindexter said. 

The gala will include food, music and dancing, all complemented by a Hollywood-style red carpet experience. 

“You will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, strike a pose, and feel like a celebrity,” Wraggs said.

Both Wraggs and Poindexter said the gala promises to be a memorable anniversary celebration.

Wraggs said her role as BSU chapter president is a natural extension of her role as a resident assistant at DePaul. 

“I naturally check on people,” she said. “I encourage others to come to BSU because we are welcoming.”

The BSU also places a strong emphasis on its members’ professional development. For instance, the group’s Black Professionals Panel Event provides an opportunity to network with professionals across various industries.

“We try to meet biweekly to discuss, create and carry out engagement plans,” Wraggs said. “Recently, the group got together to fill 150 bags with hygiene products and they also supported students for the Palestinian territory protests.”

The concept of hosting an annual gala emerged from a desire to lavishly celebrate the BSU’s milestones. Following the previous year’s successful turnout, BSU established the gala as a yearly tradition.

“It isn’t often that I get to dress up nicely and see other Black students on campus having a good time,” said Isis Giles-Jordan, a senior film student who attended last year’s gala.
