Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

DePaul’s offense goes dormant, as St. John’s sweeps weekend series

Nathan Klepp, Contributing WriterApril 7, 2024
Brooke+Johnson+swings+at+a+pitch+during+her+game+against+Butler+on+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024%2C+at+Cacciatore+Stadium+in+Lincoln+Park.
Jaydi Vasquez
Brooke Johnson swings at a pitch during her game against Butler on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Cacciatore Stadium in Lincoln Park.

The DePaul Blue Demons softball team couldn’t bring a runner across home plate in a three-game home series against St. John’s University Easter weekend. It was the first time in program history that St. John’s has shut out a Big East opponent in a three-game set.

Four days prior, the Blue Demons had traveled west to DeKalb to play Northern Illinois University and scored a season-high 17 runs on 13 hits, including three home runs. But their weekend return to Cacciatore stadium resulted in one of the more lopsided series between these two Big East schools. DePaul’s offense could only muster up five hits total as St. John’s won all three games decisively, 8-0, 4-0 and 3-0.

Erratic play plagued DePaul all weekend long as neither the offense nor pitching could find a groove, DePaul head softball coach Traci Adix-Zins said.

“We haven’t been able to find the consistency,” Adix-Zins said after the three-game series. “It’s been something that we’ve talked about all year long. We just have to find those timely moments and can’t get too high in the peaks and low in the valleys. We’re just too up and down.”

Sophomore pitcher Bella Nigey earned the start on the circle for the series opener Thursday, March 28. St. John’s started the game swinging, scoring six runs on six hits to jump out to a quick lead in the top of the first inning. Nigey was only able to record two outs in that first inning before graduate student Brenna Smith came in for relief to finish out the game.

“I think Thursday was kind of a mental block going in knowing (St. John’s) is a good offensive team,” Nigey said. “I had to stay sharp on running lanes and spinning the ball, but once you see them attack you it’s hard to stay focused.”

St. John’s starting pitcher Ana Serafinko, a fellow sophomore, helped her own cause by belting a ball over the brand-new scoreboard in right-center for a home run against Nigey. Defensively, Serafinko set the tone in the pitcher’s circle, striking out three and throwing the program’s first no-hitter since 2017 in their 8-0 run-rule victory.

In the third inning, DePaul threatened to put runs on the scoreboard, with redshirt freshman Kali Blount and fifth-year Brooke Johnson both drawing walks and eventually getting into scoring position. Still, a strikeout on junior third baseman Carly Alvers left them stranded.

Game two, Friday, March 29, went the distance. A pitcher’s duel between DePaul’s junior Katey Pierce and St. John’s sophomore Loreley Francia kept the game close until St. John’s broke through in the top half of the seventh inning, adding three insurance runs to shutout DePaul 4-0. Francia fanned eight batters in the process, controlling the zone, nailing her pitches, and only allowing four hits.

A bright spot in the offense, Alvers generated almost all of DePaul’s offense on Friday, accounting for half of DePaul’s hits and being active on the base path by stealing third base in the second inning. Alvers’ two hits marked her fifth multi-hit game of the season and second of the week.

“This past week, we’ve been working a lot on our offense, so I just really was looking for the outside pitch and doing anything I can to back up my pitcher and help my team,” Alvers said. 

With Alvers’ success at the plate, the time was ripe for DePaul to finally get on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. 

Fifth-year student Brooke Johnson, who plays first base, laced a single to center, advancing sophomore infielder Alexis Houge to second. DePaul, trying to capitalize on this golden opportunity with two runners on and no outs, signaled for a bunt attempt by junior infielder Baylee Cosgrove. Her attempted bunt hung in the air just long enough for St. John’s third baseman Amy Mallah to make a full-extension dive and double up Johnson at first for two crucial outs. A strikeout from senior catcher Riley Pool stalled any chance of late-inning magic.

Game three on a picturesque Saturday afternoon was DePaul’s last chance to salvage the series. Nigey once again got the call to start in the circle and again let up a home run to right-center to Serafinko, giving St. Johns an early 2-0 lead. However, this outing Nigey settled down with the help of strong defensive plays from outfielders Morgan Rodgers and Kali Blount, who had a run-saving throw-out at home in the seventh.

“I pitch with a lot of confidence knowing that everyone on that field is giving 110%,” Nigey said. “(Blount) has been making that play all year, so I knew she was gonna get that girl.”

Nigey rebounded from her previous start, going the distance this time and allowing five hits and earning one strikeout. 

“I just have the mentality of, ‘you’re here for a reason and they’re putting you out there because they trust you,’” Nigey said of her coaches.

The DePaul defense kept the St. John’s offense in check after the first inning, but yet again, repeatedly walked back to the dugout empty handed whenever the offense had a chance to put points on the board. 

An insurance run in the seventh from St. John’s all but sealed DePaul’s shutout loss and clinched the series sweep for the Red Storm.

Adix-Zins believes her girls are putting too much pressure on themselves to perform. 

“You can’t get caught up in everything and let it snowball because then we’ll never be successful at that point,” Adix-Zins said. “Nobody wants to beat the dead horse and (continue) to harp on what they’re doing wrong. They understand that. So, at that point, we have to figure out a way that we can spin (these games) into a more positive manner of understanding that we still have ample amounts of time.”

DePaul still has about a month and a half of regular-season games left with tough series against Butler, Villanova, Seton Hall and Creigthon before the Big East Tournament.

“Our whole team is really close,” Alvers said. “So having that bond and friendship really helps us stay positive and have a good mindset during games. It might not go our way, but we’ll always be there for each other no matter what.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Softball
DePaul freshman Morgan Rogers swings at a pitch during a game against Georgetown Sunday, March 10, at Cacciatore Stadium in Lincoln Park. The Blue Demons won both games in a double-header Sunday after dropping the home opener on Saturday.
DePaul softball home opener ends in extra innings defeat to Georgetown, responds with series win
After going 8-29 in the middle parts of the season, DePaul took two of three against UConn and swept Georgetown making the Big East Tournament.
Redemption: Demons endure season of adversity, find success in Big East Tourney
The DePaul softball team huddles to discuss the quarter-final game against St. John’s on May 11. The team’s season lasted three months and ended with a 4-1 loss to Villanova on Friday.
DePaul Softball loses in Big East semifinals
DePaul softball was swept by Seton Hall this weekend, being out-scored 31-16 and fall to 12-24 on the season and 4-11 in Big East play.
Blue Demons outclassed on home turf, swept by Seton Hall
The Blue Demons celebrate together after securing the team’s first home win of the season after defeating Providence 15-6 on Friday. DePaul won the series 2-1 and improves to 11-18 on the season.
DePaul returns home, picks up pair of wins over Providence
Sophomore catcher Anna Wohlers takes a practice swing in DePauls loss to Northwestern on March 28.
No. 22 Northwestern routs DePaul with 20-1 blowout to spoil home opener
More in Sports
DePauls Mens Basketball team plays at Wintrust Arena, located in Chicagos South Loop.
Former Southern Illinois forward Troy D’Amico plans to transfer to DePaul
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Holtmann will come to Chicago as DePauls head coach after seven seasons in Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
BREAKING: DePaul hires Chris Holtmann as next head coach of Blue Demons
DePauls roster huddles together during a game against St. Johns Tuesday, March 5, at Wintrust Arena. Their 104-77 loss was the 19th of 20 conference losses the Blue Demons endured this season.
DePaul makes unwanted history, becomes first Big East team to lose 20 conference games
Forward Jorie Allen works in the paint against Butler on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Allen, a graduate, will use her last season of eligibility to return to DePaul next season.
DePaul honors five seniors in final home game, falls to Butler in heartbreaker
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert, guarded by UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, looks for an opening on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Bueckers finished with 30 points while Gilbert notched 13.
UConn pummels DePaul, shows why matchup is still one-sided
Guard Jaden Henley goes up for the dunk in a game against Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Henley finished with 15 points.
DePaul legend’s jersey retired during Georgetown matchup
More in Women's Sports
DePaul graduate guard Michelle Sidor drives to the rim in a match against Providence Feb. 7, at Wintrust Arena.
Late-game surge not enough for DePaul against conference rival
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) gets a screen from forward Brynn Masikewich (No. 5) in a game against Providence Feb. 7, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demon uniforms featured pink accents to raise awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
DePaul defeats Providence in Play4Kay cancer awareness night
DePauls Charlece Ohiaeri (No. 3) encourages teammate Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) on the Blue Demon bench in a game against Creighton Jan. 6, at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert, who leads the Big East in steals per game, tallied 6 Thursday against St. Johns.
DePaul raises awareness for heart health in double overtime game
Senior guard Anaya Peoples drives to the hoop against Creighton Jan. 6, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.
Big East challenges embraced by Bruno's Blue Demons
Depaul guard Michelle Sidor makes her move in a game against Western Michigan, Nov. 6 at Wintrust Arena.
Strong second half helps DePaul defeat Loyola 93-72 in Red Line Rivalry
Katlyn Gilbert pushes the pace in DePauls first ever matchup against Stonehill, Nov. 9 at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert finished with the programs seventh ever triple-double.
DePaul gears up for Louisville with back-to-back wins

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *