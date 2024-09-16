DePaul Students let the good times roll at Rooftop Retro Night

As the sun began to set, roller skate wheels flashed pink and blue, illuminating the top floor of Sheffield Parking Garage. Some students chose to brave the rink while others opted to relax and enjoy a bite to eat.

For the finale of Multicultural Campus Takeover, the Cultural and Resource Centers hosted their second-annual Rooftop Retro Night on Thursday, Sept. 12. This event was in partnership with the Office of Student Involvement and featured a Cultural Student Organization Fair in addition to the rooftop roller rink.

Sabs Salvador, program manager at DePaul’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Cultural Center, was responsible for planning this event. Those involved spent the summer imagining and reimagining Rooftop Retro Night, hoping to curate an event that would be special to student attendants, Salvador said.

“The first quarter, especially the first few weeks, is a period when (students) are thrown into new transitions, changes and experiences,” Salvador said. “It was especially important to have this event during welcome week so that students, first-year students specifically, could find community.”

The Cultural and Resource Centers collaborated with a handful of different departments and offices across campus with the hope of raising awareness and recognizing marginalized communities within DePaul, Salvador said.

A total of 30 student organizations were in attendance at Rooftop Retro Night. Among those tabling, Christine Lichauco was there to represent Kalahi — the Philippine Student Association at DePaul University.

“For people who are new to DePaul, from a cultural background or looking for a place to make friends, this is a good place to come,” Lichauco said. “As a freshman and a commuter it was so hard to find my footing socially. Kalahi really helped me with that.”

The Black Student Union also had a table at Rooftop Retro Night. Vice President and Treasurer Dana Wolfe reinforced the significance of this event and its ability to help students find their own space at DePaul.

“(This event) is important, because DePaul is a (predominantly white institution),” Wolfe said. “The cultures we have here — it’s so robust, there are so many different things you can join. You can find your place, even if you think you can’t.”

By the end of the night, about 400 students had checked in at Rooftop Retro Night through DeHub.

Freshmen Caitlyn Crismor and Nadia Campbell decided to attend to try out roller skating together. Campbell believes college can feel isolating, but events like Rooftop Retro Night can help students meet new people.

“It presents a sense of community and is a way to bring people together,” Crismor said. “You will get to know people. You might fall in the rink and someone might help you up. That could create a meaningful and lasting friendship.”

