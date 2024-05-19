Green City Market blooms with spring

What began as a small startup in 1999 has blossomed into a full-fledged organization, as Green City Market provides fresh, local eats to the citizens of Chicago and all its visitors. After becoming a year-round market in 2008, organizers added an indoor market in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood to broaden the market’s reach.

The outdoor farmers markets in Lincoln Park and the West Loop, operate from April 6 to Nov. 30. The goal is to provide sustainably-sourced food, while educating the public about the benefits of supporting local farmers. The Lincoln Park market is at 1817 N. Clark St and the West Loop market is at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St.

