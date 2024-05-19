Advertisement
The DePaulia

Green City Market blooms with spring

Hayla Brooks and Morgan KirschMay 19, 2024
Nichols+Farm+%26+Orchard+employees+Steve+Freeman%2C+left%2C+and+Aiden+Nichols+chat+at+their+stand+in+the+Lincoln+Park+Green+City+Market+on+Wednesday%2C+May+8%2C+2024.+Freeman+has+enjoyed+working+at+Nichols+Farm+%26+Orchard+for+20+years+and+Nichols+has+been+involved+with+the+farm+all+his+life.+Both+enjoy+the+atmosphere+and+community+of+the+market.
Morgan Kirsch
Nichols Farm & Orchard employees Steve Freeman, left, and Aiden Nichols chat at their stand in the Lincoln Park Green City Market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Freeman has enjoyed working at Nichols Farm & Orchard for 20 years and Nichols has been involved with the farm all his life. Both enjoy the atmosphere and community of the market.

What began as a small startup in 1999 has blossomed into a full-fledged organization, as   Green City Market provides fresh, local eats to the citizens of Chicago and all its visitors. After becoming a year-round market in 2008, organizers added an indoor market in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood to broaden the market’s reach.

The outdoor farmers markets in Lincoln Park and the West Loop, operate from April 6 to Nov. 30. The goal is to provide sustainably-sourced food, while educating the public about the benefits of supporting local farmers. The Lincoln Park market is at 1817 N. Clark St and the West Loop market is at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St.

Market-goers explore the different stands of small, sustainable growers at the Lincoln Park Green City Market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The market’s mission is dedicated to making fresh and sustainable food more accessible, educating consumers and supporting local farmers. (Morgan Kirsch)
Marty Hertzel, a worker at Bennison’s Bakery, bags fresh pastries for a group of children at the Lincoln Park Green City Market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Bennison’s hand-makes organic croissants, scones, baguettes, and artisanal breads and is one of many businesses at the market to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). (Morgan Kirsch)
Bradford Hathaway, owner of American Pride Microfarm, discusses with a customer what kind of wheatgrass juice shot she wants at the Lincoln Park Green City Market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The former record store owner singlehandedly grows his organic leafy vegetables in all natural soil with no pesticides. (Morgan Kirsch)

