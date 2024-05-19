Green City Market blooms with spring

Nichols Farm & Orchard employees Steve Freeman, left, and Aiden Nichols chat at their stand in the Lincoln Park Green City Market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Freeman has enjoyed working at Nichols Farm & Orchard for 20 years and Nichols has been involved with the farm all his life. Both enjoy the atmosphere and community of the market.
What began as a small startup in 1999 has blossomed into a full-fledged organization, as Green City Market provides fresh, local eats to the citizens of Chicago and all its visitors. After becoming a year-round market in 2008, organizers added an indoor market in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood to broaden the market’s reach.
The outdoor farmers markets in Lincoln Park and the West Loop, operate from April 6 to Nov. 30. The goal is to provide sustainably-sourced food, while educating the public about the benefits of supporting local farmers. The Lincoln Park market is at 1817 N. Clark St and the West Loop market is at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St.