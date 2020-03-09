St. Vincent’s DeJamz

Spring break is coming up before you know it, and it will be over before you know it too! While DePaul’s school break schedules may never make sense, I’m still looking forward to my nine days off from school. Here are some songs I intend to listen to on repeat over break.

1. Teenage Dream-Katy Perry

I’ve always been iffy on Katy Perry; she’s not my favorite singer nor do I think she has the best hits to compensate for her questionable vocals. But the leading track off of her album of the same name is pop perfection. Perry has never sounded better than on this track, and the energy and catchy melody catapulted it to massive success. This song reminds me of the summer, and what is spring break but a preview of the year’s best season?

2. Say You Love Me-Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie gets a bad rep. She may not carry Stevie Nicks’ bohemian glamour or her iconic vocals, but damn it, the woman can write a song. This track off of the group’s self-titled album is a joy with every listen, with the opening piano riff setting the song off on a great start. I like this song so much I didn’t even mind hearing it almost daily at my part-time job for three summers, which is saying something.

3. Roadhouse Blues-The Doors

In high school, one of my three personality traits was that I really liked The Doors, and for some reason, I thought I was super cool for listening to a massively popular band. Has anything changed? Probably not, but I sure do love this song! This song employs some classic Doors-isms, like Jim Morrison screaming, strong piano riffs and fatalistic lyrics creeping their way in. I plan on keeping my pretentious Doors -listening habits well into adulthood, with this song keeping on repeat.

4. Rocky Raccoon-The Beatles

I don’t listen to this song as often as I should, but every time I do it makes me happy. The song’s narrative follows a love triangle, a shootout, and an improperly intoxicated doctor. What’s not to love? While a country ballad may seem out of place for The Beatles, this song works scholarly well, including Paul McCartney’s exaggerated Western accident.

5. About a Girl-Nirvana

This song almost seems like a departure for Nirvana, given it’s more jangly, radio-friendly sound, but it was actually inspired by the sounds of R.E.M., another 90s rock giant. Despite the shift in sound, this song has remained one of the group’s most enduring songs and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s catchy, with enough of that classic Nirvana edge to keep purists interested.