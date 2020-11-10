DePaul announces interim executive vice president

DePaul announced Tuesday that Sherri Sidler has been appointed interim executive vice president, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The announcement, which came in the form of a Newsline article, stated that Sidler was appointed by President A. Gabriel Esteban.

The announcement comes one week after current executive vice president Jeff Bethke stated he would be stepping down from the role. Bethke will also be leaving his role as chief financial officer for the university and as of now no replacement has been announced.

Sidler, who has been at DePaul since 2006, most recently served as the vice president for finance—having been appointed in 2018— and controller—having been appointed in 2014.

It is unclear whether or not Bethke’s replacement will be an internal or external hire or whether or not Sidler is expected to move into the role permanently.

The DePaulia has reached out to the university for additional details and is awaiting comment.