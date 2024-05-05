Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
LIVE UPDATES: COUNTER-PROTESTORS, CPD AT ENCAMPMENT ON DPU QUAD
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
LIVE UPDATES: ENCAMPMENT FOR DIVESTMENT CONTINUES ON DEPAUL QUAD
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
LIVE UPDATES: ENCAMPMENT ON DPU QUAD

Tensions flare, CPD present during counter-protest of DePaul’s encampment

Rose O'Keeffe and Lilly KellerMay 5, 2024
CPD+separates+counter-protestors+from+DePauls+Quad%2C+on+May+5%2C+2024.+A+counter-protest+began+around+10%3A30%2C+and+concluded+around+1%3A50.++
Rose O’Keeffe
CPD separates counter-protestors from DePaul’s Quad, on May 5, 2024. A counter-protest began around 10:30, and concluded around 1:50.

Members of DePaul’s encampment locked arms and guarded the site’s perimeter the morning of May 5 as counter-protesters amassed outside the Quad on Fullerton Avenue.

The Chicago Police Department was already on the scene before the protests began, and, according to Kristin Claes Mathews, DePaul’s senior director of strategic communication, the university did not call them in.

“The police called for backup, as they would do in any similar situation. The police will determine how long it is necessary for them to stay in place,” Mathews told The DePaulia in an email after the protests dispersed. 

She said university leadership will share a full update with the DePaul community as soon as “calm is restored on the Lincoln Park Campus.”

During the four-hour confrontation, there were no physical altercations because police and security were separating the two sides.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted from inside the Quad, “Racists, go home!” and “Palestine is ours alone.” Pro-Israel counter-protestors on Fullerton Avenue, shouted, “Free, Free the hostages” and “Show your face,” referencing the face masks many pro-Palestinian protestors were wearing. Pro-Israeli demonstrators also shouted “USA, USA” at various points during the conflict. 

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators reiterated that they would not leave the encampment until DePaul divests, chanting “Disclose, divest, we will not stop we will not rest.”

DePaul issued multiple Public Safety alerts during the demonstration, notifying students of the police presence on the Quad and telling them to avoid the area.

CPD shut down the sidewalk on Fullerton at about 1:30 p.m. 

Both Vice President of Student Affairs Gene Zdziarski and DePaul’s director of public safety, Bob Wachowski, did not comment on the situation.

18th district CPD commander Michael Barz did not grant The DePaulia comment after the protest dispersed. 

More frequent updates are available on The DePaulia’s X (formerly Twitter) account: @thedepaulia 

Related Stories:

— ‘We plan to stay here’: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators firm in demands for divestment from Israel; encampment continues on DePaul Quad

— Live Updates: Encampment for divestment continues on DePaul Quad

— From the Editors: Reporting with care during protest
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A professor wears a button, “I work for the students not the endownment,” as they stand on the Quad with other faculty in support of the encampment, May 2, 2024.
Faculty faces and DePaul’s ‘Liberated Zone’
A CPD commander, Michael Barz holds back pro-Israel counter-protestors at the Fullerton entrance to DePauls Quad, May 5, 2024. CPD has shut down the side walk to pedestrians as as tensions rise.
Live Updates: Encampment for divestment continues on DPU Quad
A protestor holds up two pro-Palestinian signs, while fellow demonstrators chant in solidarity of Gaza on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The encampments Divestment Teach-In was held between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
‘We plan to stay here’: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators firm in demands for divestment from Israel; encampment continues on DePaul Quad
Protesters and commuters travel down the main sidewalk of DePaul Universitys Quad on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. On the opposite end of the quad, organizers served dinner to demonstrators and a handful of community members brought by donations of toiletries, food, water and other supplies.
Photo Gallery: Day two of DePaul's "Gaza Solidarity Encampment"
Students with United DePaul storm the quad in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to demand better wages and conditions for DePaul workers and divestment from Israel. John Gould, one of the organizers of the strike, said to the crowd: “DePaul student workers don’t have health insurance, but they’re investing in genocide.”
‘We’re going to make them care about us’: United DePaul holds May Day strike
A person striking holds a sign on DePauls Quad, on May 1.
'United DePaul' organizes one-day strike
More in Showcase
From the Editors: Reporting with care during protest
From the Editors: Reporting with care during protest
Tents sit on the Lincoln Park Quad on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as protestors ready for the night after day one of DePaul’s encampment. Protestors are expected to spend the night on campus without any interference from Chicago police.
Photo Gallery: Day one of DePaul's divestment encampment on the Quad
A demonstrators sign reads “Viva Viva Palestina” at the Northwestern University encampment on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Deering Meadow. Protesters of different ages, backgrounds and identities came together to show their support for Palestine and to demand the university divest financially from Israel.
‘Time was of the essence’: Northwestern students set up camp for peace in Gaza
DePaul junior Sven Moser addresses the media after a practice Thursday, April 25, at the Sullivan Athletic Center, shortly after returning from the teams Big East championship victory in Cayce, South Carolina.
Blue Demon Dynasty: DePaul men’s tennis wins third title in four years
Maura Wolf of Ur Mom sings during the final performance of the Battle of the Bands in the Student Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Attendees casted ballots at the end of the night to decide who would win.
Behind the scenes at Battle of the Bands
Student designed T-shirts are displayed in the Student Center Atrium for the Clothesline Project Exhibition on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The color of the T-shirts represent different aspects of violence against women.
Giving Power and Control: Supporting sexual assault survivors and their stories

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *