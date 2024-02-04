Murphy out for remainder of season, expected to pursue medical redshirt

DePaul Athletics announced Friday afternoon that senior guard Caleb Murphy will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury.

Having played in only eight games this season, with his last appearance dating back to Dec. 6, Murphy plans to pursue a medical redshirt.

DePaul expected Murphy to be a key contributor for the team this season. Still, this setback was not unfamiliar for Murphy. During the 2022-23 season, he sat out the first 18 games with a similar wrist injury.

During his short time on the court this season, Murphy averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. His best performance was Nov. 11 against Long Beach State, when he notched 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The approval of Murphy’s request for a medical redshirt remains uncertain. Complicating matters is the recent departure of former head coach Tony Stubblefield, who recruited Murphy as a transfer from the University of South Florida before last season.

Murphy’s return for next season remains uncertain with the transfer portal opening in spring and DePaul being in the midst of a coaching transition.