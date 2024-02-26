Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia

A Latina mother’s strength and resilience shine through gentrification at Little Village Discount Mall: ‘We are still open’

Alondra M. Castañeda, Contributing Writer February 26, 2024
Bertha+Veronica+Ramirez+stands+proudly+next+to+her+merchandise+at+her+shop+Veros+Kids+and+Hulama+on+February+4%2C+2024.+She+maintained+a+smile%2C+hopeful+that+customers+will+stop+by.
Alondra M. Castañeda
Bertha Veronica Ramirez stands proudly next to her merchandise at her shop Vero’s Kids and Hulama on February 4, 2024. She maintained a smile, hopeful that customers will stop by.

The floor-to-ceiling Mexican flag that once adorned the exterior of the once emblematic Little Village Discount Mall in Chicago’s Southwest Side neighborhood is no longer there. There are fewer street vendors selling corn, fresh water and cotton candy outside of the plaza that now sports an industrial gray and yellow look.

Inside the mall – now half the size it used to be- rows of intricately woven children’s clothing and traditional religious accessories adorn the small store that Bertha Veronica Ramirez owns. 

 She named it ‘Vero’s Kids and Hulama,’ which includes her name and the name of her husband’s store. They wanted to honor their dreams and accomplishments when they opened it 26 years ago. 

“Puede ver sin compromiso amiga, tenemos todo tipo de vestimentos para sus fiestas y comuniones,” Ramirez tells people as they walk by, inviting them to take a look at the merchandise “for your parties and communions.” 

Today, she still patiently waits for customers to come into the store while overlooking the endless rows of clothes and a close replica of tianguis, a street market in Mexico.  

Except, it’s more quiet now. There are much fewer stores and less clientele. 

Despite the changes to the mall that forced many immigrant business owners out over the past year when the new owners announced inevitable renovations -and with that higher rents, she opted to keep her store open.  

For her, this resilience meant honoring the dream that led her to become a woman entrepreneur and her commitment as a mother, she said.  

Ramirez, 47, moved to Chicago from her childhood home in Guanajuato, Mexico at the age of 18.  

“I came with lots of hopes and dreams when I left my country to come and work, and that’s what motivated me to have my own business,” Ramirez said. 

But the changes to the mall and the plaza surrounding it in Little Village, she said, have been drastic. 

Sometimes heavy and even heartbreaking. 

She recalled the weekends when the rows inside the mall were full of shoppers and their chatter intertwined with Mexican music playing in the background. 

That all began to change in 2020 when Novak Construction announced that it bought The Little Village Plaza, the shopping center adjacent to the arch that often characterizes the Mexican community in Chicago.  

For nearly three years, immigrant business owners and community activists fought to preserve the mall and other businesses at the plaza, but their efforts failed.  

In March 2023, nearly 50 vendors were forced to vacate their shops for renovations to begin. More than 60 vendors, including Ramirez, managed to stay, according to reports.  

That’s because the mall was divided into two parts and managed by two leasing companies. Only one of them agreed to the new owner’s deal upon renovations. 

PK Mall was the leasing company that did not renew its contract with Novak. Pilsen Plaza Corp., owned by Kyunhee Park, signed a new 10-year lease with Novak to continue renting space to vendors that operate at the mall. 

However, the new deal meant higher rents and smaller rental spaces for the vendors. 

Bertha Veronica Ramirez hangs a dress in her shop Vero’s Kids and Hulama on Feb. 4, 2024. Ramirez has seen a decrease in clients after gentrification renovations at the Little Village Discount Mall. (Alondra M. Castañeda)

Ramirez’s store was located inside the part of the mall that was demolished but found a way to stay.  When she moved her store to the remaining mall space, she had to go from 40-square-feet to only 20-square-feet.  

The gentrification of the mall and the loss of space have caused her to lose customers and money, she said. 

In recent months, she said she had to lay off two of her sales associates because sales were low. Her husband Armando Porras, who also manages a soccer merchandise store inside the mall, has the help of only one sales associate. 

That means that the two work seven days a week away from their children. 

“It saddens me to leave all four of my children at home and not be able to provide them with my undivided attention, all while trying to stay on top of my business,” says Ramirez. “Thank God I’ve had the support of my sisters and family members who have encouraged me to pursue my entrepreneurship dreams.” 

This is the reality for several immigrant-working mothers all over the United States. The 2021 Center for American Progress report about immigrant women in the workforce explores how their participation is essential for the livelihood and well-being of their families. 

The report also shows that 33.6 percent of immigrant mothers are the primary breadwinners for their families, either as single working mothers or as married women who earn as much or more than their husbands. This number jumps to 36.3 percent for Latina immigrant mothers like Ramirez. 

Despite these challenges that Ramirez has faced over the past years, she encourages women to step into entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneurship and working hard is beautiful, especially being able to spend your own money,” Ramirez said. “Whether you’re in this country or wherever you’re at, women must work hard to not depend on anyone.”

Some of her customers appreciate Ramirez’s amiability and resiliency to keep the store open. 

Alma Ramirez has been going to the store since 2004 when she became a Godmother and baptized several family and friends’ children.

“Bertha Veronica has a way of tending to her customers in such an amicable way. That’s why I love her service and continue returning to her store,” Alma Ramirez said. 

While Ramirez eagerly waits for customers to drop by, she fluffs out her shop’s dresses and dust off the white bibles and candles inside boxes. 

She remains filled with hope.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in La DePaulia
Members of DePauls student organization Women of Color Pre-Law Association listen to a presentation in Arts and Letters Hall on Feb. 15, 2024. At the meeting, they learned about how to apply to law schools and where to find resources for the LSAT test.
Chicago Women, Queer and Non-binary Law Students of Color Create Organization to Fight Prejudices in the Legal Field
Sharon Ferguson (left) and two other burlesque dancers bow on stage after “A West Side Story Burlesque Show” performance at Chicago’s Harris Theater on Feb. 17, 2024. The performance promoted sexual liberation through risque musical scenes and revealing clothing.
A West Side Story Burlesque Show Bridges Love and Safe Sex Through Erotic Dance
Sharon Ferguson (izquierdo) y otros dos bailarines burlescos se inclinan en el escenario después de la presentación de “A West Side Story Burlesque Show” en el Harris Theater de Chicago el 17 de febrero de 2024. La actuación promovió la liberación sexual a través de escenas musicales subidas de tono y ropa reveladora.
Un espectáculo de burlesque basado en West Side Story promueve el amor y el sexo seguro a través de baile erótico
Bertha Verónica Ramírez junto a su mercancía en su tienda Veros Kids y Hulama el 4 de febrero de 2024. Mantuvo una sonrisa, con la esperanza de que los clientes pasaran por allí.
La resiliencia de una madre latina reluce a través de la gentrificación en el Little Village Discount Mall: 'Seguimos abiertos'
Los miembros de la organización estudiantil de DePaul Women of Color Pre-Law Association escuchan una presentación en Arts and Letters Hall el 15 de febrero de 2024. En la reunión, aprendieron sobre cómo aplicar a las escuelas de derecho y dónde encontrar recursos para el examen LSAT.
Estudiantes de derecho queer y mujeres Latines y afroamericanas en Chicago crean organización para combatir prejuicios en el campo legal
Esta foto proporcionada por el Teatro Steppenwolf de Chicago muestra el elenco del estreno mundial de Steppenwolf de “A home what howls (o la casa que era barranco)” incluye, de izquierda a derecha, Eddie Torres, Isabel Quintero, Leslie Sophia Pérez, Charín Álvarez y el miembro del grupo Tim Hopper.
Una joven actriz latina triunfa en Chicago: Lecciones desde un salón de clases hasta el escenario de Steppenwolf
More in Noticias
Los migrantes duermen en tiendas de campaña afuera del distrito policia 19 el 19 de octubre 2024. Las comisarías de policía han estado albergando a migrantes mientras el gobierno sigue encontrando soluciones permanentes.
‘Una tormenta perfecta’: Migrantes Venezolanos enfrentan barreras legales, servicios suspendidos y un límite de 60 días en refugios de la ciudad
Kenny Curbelo attends ESL classes in Little Village on Feb. 8, 2024. He hopes to improve his English skills for his new position working in tech.
More Venezuelan migrants in Chicago take English classes with hopes of improving their employability
Kenny Curbelo asiste a clases de inglés como segundo idioma en La Villita el 8 de febrero de 2024. Él espera mejorar sus habilidades en inglés para su nueva posición trabajando en tecnología.
Más migrantes venezolanos en Chicago toman clases de inglés con la esperanza de encontrar trabajo
Sandra Helena Alves Da Silva pone manzanas en Pan de Vida el 1 de noviembre. Alves Da Silva comenzó a venir a la despensa de alimentos alrededor de mayo de 2023, y ahora dijo que está feliz de trabajar en la tienda y retribuir a su comunidad.
"Nos estamos quedando sin alimentos": Centro de alimentos en La Villita lucha por equilibrar las necesidades de los vecinos y los nuevos migrantes
El candidato Ron DeSantis se dirige a un grupo de simpatizantes en Davenport, Iowa, el sábado 13 de enero. Durante su discurso, mencionó sus políticas de inmigración.
Caucus de Iowa 2024: Candidatos republicanos prometen asegurar la frontera e implementar políticas contra indocumentados
Diana Franco, the coordinator for Pan de Vida, looks at pictures and talks about the history of the food pantry in Little Village on Nov. 1. Franco has been working with Pan de Vida for years now and said she loves giving back to her community.
‘We are running out of food’: Food pantry in Little Village struggles to balance needs of neighbors and new migrants
More in Showcase
Column: Why eating disorder recovery never truly ends
Column: Why eating disorder recovery never truly ends
A photo illustration of a Texas flag and barbed wire, superimposed over an image of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, A participant carries a sign outside of a Take Our Border Back rally, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Quemado, Texas and a photo of the Supreme Court inside of a silhouette of Texas. Photo of participant by (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Other images used under Creative Commons.
‘Big, awful game of political theater:’ Tensions continue to rise between Texas and Biden administration
How to navigate a world where diet culture seems inescapable
How to navigate a world where diet culture seems inescapable
Prom with an animation twist: The 50/50 Club hosts Prom Jam event
Prom with an animation twist: The 50/50 Club hosts Prom Jam event
McGowan North listed as fourteenth highest emitting building per square foot in Chicago
McGowan North listed as fourteenth highest emitting building per square foot in Chicago
A CTA passenger gazes out the window into the Loop on an Orange Line train on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The CTA has taken steps in recent months to crack down on prohibited behaviors on trains and buses.
To sit or to stand: Why CTA etiquette is so important

The DePaulia

The Student News Site of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *