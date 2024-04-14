Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Students with undocumented parents skeptical to submit FAFSA form

Rodolfo Zagal, La DePaulia Managing EditorApril 14, 2024
Miranda+Quinn%2C+a+retention+specialist+for+Student+Social+Services%2C+works+in+her+office+on+March+6%2C+2024.+She+said+she+guides+students+through+the+FAFSA+application+process.
Rodolfo Zagal
Miranda Quinn, a retention specialist for Student Social Services, works in her office on March 6, 2024. She said she guides students through the FAFSA application process.

Christy Ramos, a sophomore at DePaul, might not be able to enroll for her junior year in College. Her future plans are contingent on her submission of her latest application for FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.  

Ramos, a Guatemalan-American studying health sciences, is the first in her family to attend college, and she hopes to honor her parents’ immigrating to Chicago by completing her degree. 

She first heard about problems with FAFSA earlier this year, when The Department of Education rolled out a relaunch of the website that had multiple glitches and left students with undocumented parents unable to submit a form for the 2024-2025 school year. 

Ramos is one of the students affected. She was born to immigrants residing in Chicago without any documentation and depends on financial aid from the government to fund her tuition at DePaul. However, she’s unsure about submitting her application because she worries that the discrepancy in the system could affect her parents. 

Ramos says that she is hesitant to tell her mother about the issues with the form. 

“I don’t want her to go through the difficult process of not getting verified. I really haven’t said anything except [that I’m] thinking of a gap year. I just like to keep it to myself until everything kind of mellows down,” Ramos said. 

Previously, students who had not listed a Social Security number or their parent’s Social Security number, could not submit an application and it would be marked as incomplete. The Department of Education had to manually resolve the issue for the applications to be considered for financial aid.

The Department of Education has now made “technical updates” to allow students and their parents to successfully submit the form without a Social Security number, according to a March 2024 announcement from the Federal Student Aid website.

Many students and their parents, however, are now alarmed over TransUnion, a credit reporting agency, now in charge of identity verification for the new FAFSA system. TransUnion has a contract with U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Their contract with ICE may make some students hesitant to submit their FAFSA forms due to privacy concerns, said Miranda Quinn, a retention specialist for the Student Support Services (SSS) at DePaul who helps students file FAFSA every year. 

Melanie Lopez, a Mexican-American DePaul senior whose mother is undocumented, says that she fears that her forms will not be properly processed due to a lack of transparency from the Department of Education. 

“I don’t think they care. If they would have [put] more thought into this, or if decisions were made with people of color in the room, it would have been a completely different process,” Lopez said. 

Lopez said that the partnership between TransUnion and ICE has created fear among students. She has concerns about how this information is going to be processed, stored, and secured, and she is frustrated by the lack of transparency from the Department of Education.

Around 31 percent of all college students in 2021 are immigrants or have immigrant parents, according to a Migration Policy Institute-produced report. Many of these students are from low-income backgrounds and rely on the FAFSA form to apply for financial aid to pay for college. 

“This ‘Better FAFSA,’ for me at this point, is not any better because it provides students and their families with more barriers,” Quinn said. 

Quinn doesn’t expect students in this situation to receive a financial aid package until May 2024 at the earliest and the form processing timeline is unpredictable. 

“It doesn’t leave enough time for students and their parents to make an informed decision about financing their education because you don’t currently know what you’re eligible or could be eligible for,” Quinn said. 

Quinn registered for a webinar in January 2024 with the Department of Education to discuss when financial aid forms would be processed following the submission deadline, but the webinar was canceled. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in La DePaulia
Miranda Quinn, una especialista en retención para los Servicios Sociales Estudiantiles, trabaja en su oficina el 6 de marzo de 2024. Ella dijo que guía a los estudiantes a través del proceso de solicitud de FAFSA.
Estudiantes con padres indocumentados dudan de enviar el formulario de FAFSA
Letter From the Editor: Our growing team is committed to expand coverage of the Latine community in Chicago
Letter From the Editor: Our growing team is committed to expand coverage of the Latine community in Chicago
Carta del Editor: Nuestro equipo está comprometido a ampliar la cobertura de la comunidad latina en Chicago
Carta del Editor: Nuestro equipo está comprometido a ampliar la cobertura de la comunidad latina en Chicago
Miembros de Las Valientes, un grupo que aboga por sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica, protestan en La Villita el 14 de octubre de 2023. El grupo abogó por la Ley de Karina, que protegería a las sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica.
Propuesta de ley para proteger víctimas de violencia doméstica nombrada en honor a madre latina de Chicago permanece estancada en la Asamblea General
Members of Las Valientes, a group that advocates for survivors of domestic violence, protest in Chicago’s Little Village community on Oct. 14, 2023. The group advocated for Karina’s Bill, which would protect survivors of domestic violence.
Domestic violence bill named after Latina mother killed by husband remains bottlenecked in General Assembly
Members of DePauls student organization Women of Color Pre-Law Association listen to a presentation in Arts and Letters Hall on Feb. 15, 2024. At the meeting, they learned about how to apply to law schools and where to find resources for the LSAT test.
Chicago Women, Queer and Non-binary Law Students of Color Create Organization to Fight Prejudices in the Legal Field
More in Noticias
Marta Veronica Ramirez hangs a dress in her shop Veros Kids and Hulama on Feb. 4, 2024. Ramirez has seen a decease in clients after gentrification renovations at the Little Village Discount Mall.
A Latina mother’s resilience shines through gentrification at Little Village Discount Mall: ‘We are still open’
Marta Verónica Ramírez cuelga un vestido en su tienda Veros Kids and Hulama el 4 de febrero de 2024. Ramírez ha visto una disminución en clientes después de las renovaciones de gentrificación en el Little Village Discount Mall.
La resiliencia de una madre latina reluce a través de la gentrificación en el Little Village Discount Mall: 'Seguimos abiertos'
Los miembros de la organización estudiantil de DePaul Women of Color Pre-Law Association escuchan una presentación en Arts and Letters Hall el 15 de febrero de 2024. En la reunión, aprendieron sobre cómo aplicar a las escuelas de derecho y dónde encontrar recursos para el examen LSAT.
Estudiantes de derecho queer y mujeres Latines y afroamericanas en Chicago crean organización para combatir prejuicios en el campo legal
Los migrantes duermen en tiendas de campaña afuera del distrito policia 19 el 19 de octubre 2024. Las comisarías de policía han estado albergando a migrantes mientras el gobierno sigue encontrando soluciones permanentes.
‘Una tormenta perfecta’: Migrantes Venezolanos enfrentan barreras legales, servicios suspendidos y un límite de 60 días en refugios de la ciudad
Kenny Curbelo attends ESL classes in Little Village on Feb. 8, 2024. He hopes to improve his English skills for his new position working in tech.
More Venezuelan migrants in Chicago take English classes with hopes of improving their employability
Kenny Curbelo asiste a clases de inglés como segundo idioma en La Villita el 8 de febrero de 2024. Él espera mejorar sus habilidades en inglés para su nueva posición trabajando en tecnología.
Más migrantes venezolanos en Chicago toman clases de inglés con la esperanza de encontrar trabajo
More in Showcase
Coastal Carolina guard Jacob Meyer (12) loses control of the ball against James Madison forward Raekwon Horton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Holtmann bolsters roster with three more transfers and multiple coaches
Athletic Director DaWayne Peevy says several historic buildings on Sheffield will be torn down to make way for the new athletic facility. But DePaul is committing to historic preservation in other parts of campus.
DePaul athletics modifies plans for new practice facility
By Maya Oclassen
United DePaul organizes graduate students, student employees and adjunct faculty in unionization efforts
Shabloop Ms. Gaggy uses a water steamer to help detangle her wig, before securing it on her top-bun with bobby pins on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at LIPS. Doing drag puts your body through so much pain, Shabloop said. The constriction from your tights, to your wig being on too tight, the headaches, to your eyes drying out because your lashes are too heavy -- they have been on for so long.
The art of local drag queen, Shabloop Ms. Gaggy
The solar eclipse reaches totality at 3:04 ET in Terre Haute, IN, on Monday, April 8, 2024. The eclipse was the last to make landfall in the United States for the next twenty years.
Eclipse Entertainment
Your sightseeing guide to the oddities of Chicago
Your sightseeing guide to the oddities of Chicago

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *