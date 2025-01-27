Know your rights: How DePaul plans to respond to ‘immigration raids’

Wasting no time fulfilling President Trump’s campaign promises of sweeping raids on undocumented immigrants, Tom Homan — Trump’s new ‘border czar’ — made plans for “immigrant raids” in Chicago, according to leaked reports. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported last week that Homan planned to send 150-200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to the city as soon as January 21.

Homan later told The Washington Post he “hasn’t made a decision yet” regarding when the raids in Chicago will begin or what other cities will be targets.

Just one day after Trump’s inauguration, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was ending a policy that restricted ICE agents’ ability to arrest undocumented people at or near “sensitive” locations, including houses of worship, schools and hospitals.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.

Under past administrations, ICE agents were barred from entering “sensitive” spaces.

It is unknown if ICE has made any arrests in Chicago yet.

DePaul has students from many backgrounds — including undocumented students and international students. Student Affairs reaffirmed its support of all students on Monday, Jan. 21.

“In keeping with that mission, we welcome all students and are dedicated to supporting you throughout your time here, regardless of citizenship status,” read an email from DePaul’s Division of Student Affairs.

DePaul public safety are instructed to not ask students about immigration status, and will not assist ICE officers unless presented with a signed judicial warrant.

The university’s ICE frequently asked questions page also added that DePaul will not let ICE or law enforcement officers into “limited access areas” without a warrant. However, like any other person, officers are allowed on open DePaul property. So-called limited-access places include dorms and any other spaces that require a Blue Demon ID.

The university also recommends consulting with the Office of the General Counsel before engaging with ICE officers.

The full message, sent to students, faculty and staff, can be found here.

DePaul’s Student Government Association (SGA) has also compiled resources for concerned students.

“We align with the DePaul call to support our undocumented students,” Kiersten Riedford, SGA association chair of marketing and communication, said in a statement to The DePaulia. “SGA is committed to amplifying voices of experts so students can be more aware of their rights and what they can do in any potential situations regarding ICE or interaction with government workers.”

SGA plans to release more informational content to students in the coming weeks.

“SGA would like to host a Q&A event this quarter for students to learn more about their rights by asking or anonymously submitting questions to DePaul College of Law professors,” Riedford said.

